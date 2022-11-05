 Formula One: Michael Schumacher's winning Ferrari up for auction, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Sports

Formula One: Michael Schumacher's winning Ferrari up for auction

Michael Schumacher's red “Chassis 229“ Ferrari was raced by the German world champion driver nine times.PHOTO: AFP
Nov 05, 2022 09:57 am

GENEVA - The Ferrari driven to five race victories by Michael Schumacher during his World Championship-winning 2003 Formula 1 season is being auctioned next week in Geneva, auction house Sotheby’s said on Friday.

The red “Chassis 229“ Ferrari raced by the German world champion nine times could fetch up to US$9.4 million (S$13 million), according to the sellers.

“It’s... special because this car is one of the only four cars with more than four wins in the Ferrari history and especially with one of the most skilled driver of his generation, Michael Schumacher,” said Vincent Luzuy, executive assistant to the director of RM Sotheby’s sales.

He said the target market were race buyers, since the car is “track-ready”, as well as art collectors.

Sotheby’s is also presenting eight rare “Fancy Blue” diamonds valued at more than US$70 million. This colour is the highest possible colour grading for blue diamonds and is awarded to no more than 1 per cent of blue diamonds submitted to the Gemological Institute of America, Sotheby’s said.

“It is extremely rare and to have a collection of eight it is super exciting,” said jewellery specialist at Sotheby’s Geneva, Marie-Cecile Cisamolo. The diamonds will be offered at auction in Geneva, New York and Hong Kong and the first one will be offered in the Swiss city on Nov 9. - REUTERS

Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race and the championship on the podium at the Suzuka circuit in Japan on Oct 9, 2022.
Sports

Verstappen retains F1 title after dramatic Japan GP win

