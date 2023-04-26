 Man dies on way home after completing London Marathon, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Sports

Man dies on way home after completing London Marathon

Riunners at the London Marathon finish line on April 23, 2023. Over 48,000 completed the race.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Apr 26, 2023 10:41 pm

LONDON – A 45-year-old man died while travelling home after taking part in Sunday’s London Marathon, the race organisers said in a statement.

Steve Shanks, from Nottingham, was an experienced runner who finished the race in 2hr 53min 26sec, the organisers said on Wednesday, adding that the cause of his death would be established later through medical examination.

“Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks,” the organisers said.

“A fund-raising page for the Multiple Sclerosis Society has been set up in Steve’s memory.”

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum won the men’s race in a course-record 2:01:25, with Dutch middle-distance athlete Sifan Hassan winning the women’s race in her marathon debut in a stunning upset, clocking 2:18:33.

More than 48,000 people finished the race. - REUTERS

