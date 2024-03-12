Al-Arabiya Novice pair catch the eye

The sparingly raced Bakeel (Manoel Nunes) scoring first-up on July 2, 2023, beating a Restricted Maiden field over 1,200m. He has improved sharply since his last-start narrow second and looks the one to beat on March 17.

At 55 rating points, he is the highest-rated galloper going into that Novice race on March 17 – and he just might be the one to run down over the 1,400m.

To add to his rivals’ discomfort, or maybe it was to give them more to think about, Bakeel showed good action in a workout on the morning of March 12.

Ridden by Kranji’s favourite hoop Manoel Nunes, Bakeel was as brilliant as the man in the saddle when he ran out the 600m in a swift 37.7sec.

Sent out with stablemate Shihab – who could be his main rival in that exciting $75,000 Novice race – the pair matched strides and finished level.

While not taking anything away from Shihab, it was Bakeel who was doing his best work at the end of that short and sharp sprint.

He started pulling away after the winning post.

Anyway, their trainer, Steven Burridge, would have been mighty pleased with the effort put in by his lively pair of up-and-coming stars.

Between the two of them, Bakeel and Shihab have collected a win apiece.

Bakeel did it on debut – over 1,200m on July 2, 2023 – before being allowed to rest on his laurels with only three other outings.

As for Shihab, he – you could say – has “been there and done that”.

He has been to the races 20 times, posting a win, two seconds and five thirds.

He won over 1,400m (on Dec 2, 2023), finished second both times over 1,600m and was placed third over 1,100m, 1,200m, 1,400m (twice) and 1,600m.

Both horses race in the colours of the Al-Arabiya Stable and Kranji’s regular racegoers saw those silks romp home to victory on March 9, when Makin delivered at short odds of $10.

That was yet another winner for Burridge who, so far in the early part of the 2024 season, has five winners to show.

He has entered nine for the meeting coming up and, with Bakeel and Shihab in great order, he could have the “Novice” at his mercy.

If having to choose between the two, Bakeel should get the nod.

A three-year-old son of Sioux Nation, Bakeel was distinctly unlucky not to have posted his second Kranji win at his last start on Feb 24.

That day, when hammered as the $13 favourite, he simply could not haul in eventual winner, Wins One, who took the race by a head.

But there were excuses.

Bakeel had to race wide without cover and, to compound matters, he was found to have cast a near-hind plate.

That race was over the 1,200m trip. The extra 200m on March 17 will definitely work to his advantage.

But do not be too swift in discarding the chances of Shihab.

Granted, the four-year-old has not done anything in the five runs since winning on Dec 2.

But, on March 2 when racing as the $597 rank outsider, he did reasonably well to finish fifth in that race won by Eruption.

Away from that Novice event, keep an eye on Energy Baby in the Class 4 sprint over the 1,400m.

The ghostly grey galloper was another runner who impressed on the training track.

Ridden by Ryan Curatolo, who pulled off a treble on March 9, Energy Baby ran out the 600m in 39.3sec.

Already a three-time winner for the Happy Baby Stable, Energy Baby is shaping up for that fourth success.

His last-start win would have pleased his trainer, Jerome Tan.

On the day, when ridden by Curatolo, Energy Baby always looked a winner.

Tracking the lead, while holding third spot, he mounted a challenge at the furlong mark.

Right there, he had the race signed, sealed and delivered.

King Of Sixty-One tried for a “stay of execution” but it was not granted.

On the day, Energy Baby – the $13 top fancy – was not going to be denied victory and he coasted in to win by 1¼ lengths.

That was his second victory over the 1,400m trip.

In the raging form that he is in now, he could be the one flashing home to claim the prize on March 17.

Tan, who saddled his 100th Kranji winner with Tantheman on March 9, has entered 13 horses for the coming meeting and Energy Baby could be the ace in his pack.

So give the grey plenty of attention.

In Class 4 and over what looks like his favourite trip, he could be the one the rest have to beat.

brian@sph.com.sg