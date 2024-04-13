April 14 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

The John Size-trained Bundle Of Charm (Zac Purton) posting one of his six wins at Sha Tin on June 25, 2022. He bounced back to form in the Class 2 (1,200m) at Sha Tin on April 3. In-form jockey Brenton Avdulla jumps on board on April 14.

Race 1 (1,000m)

7 La Forza makes his debut, like thr rest of the field. Tricky opener to the programme, although his trials have been sound. The services of Zac Purton make him worth keeping a close eye on.

3 California Star appears to have some ability, however, and has shown a bit of inexperience in his lead-up trials, which is expected.

6 Thunder Blink cruised under a strong hold in his latest trial. Expected to go well first-up.

4 Santorini is next in line.

Race 2 (1,200m)

4 Beat Hollow should find the front from barrier 2. Strong booking of Hugh Bowman holds him in good stead, especially in Class 5. One they all must catch.

8 Daily Trophy turned his form around to finish second last start and he can improve again following that effort. The wide gate is the only knock on him.

10 Perfect Peach caught the eye late last start. On that effort, he will prove awfully competitive.

11 Good View Glory is yet to win but has an inside gate.

Race 3 (1,400m)

9 Winning Gold continues to improve and his last two outings have been superb, narrowly missing twice. He will be closing hard.

8 Packing Brilliant improved last start and it is expected that he does that once more. He is shaping as a nice horse. However, added experience is what he really requires.

13 Young Horizon slots in light and has an ideal draw. He does rise in grade, however.

2 Kyeema steps down to Class 4. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,000m)

3 Baby Crystal loves the course and distance. He is a two-time winner from his last three starts and this contest shapes as suitable. He will take catching.

2 Flying High can mix his form but on his day he has what it takes. He is best suited down the straight.

5 Northern Beaches has consistency on his side and if any of these do not rock up then he is the one who can easily pick up the pieces.

4 Stellar Express has done well across two starts and remains a threat this weekend.

Race 5 (1,200m)

5 King Miles is open to improving again and this contest appears suitable, especially with Bowman up.

6 Lucy In The Sky did plenty right on debut when fifth. He can build on again with Karis Teetan up.

12 Hayday has found form of late and he is favoured under the featherweight from gate 1.

9 Glory Elite has done well across three runs in Hong Kong.

Race 6 (1,000m)

5 Ka Ying Warrior is ever so close to a breakthrough victory. Purton sticks aboard and he gets a super chance, especially from the wide gate which will afford him the right position close to the speed.

9 Lucky Symphony flashed home last start to finish second. He can take another forward step and has big claims against this group.

11 Yoda’s Choice is lightly raced but does continue to make all of the right improvements.

14 Ruby Sailing is next in line.

Race 7 (1,200m)

7 Lucky Touch ran brilliantly first-up to grab third. He can improve out of that effort and this does not appear to be an overly strong race.

9 Awesome Treasure is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. He is in the right vein of form to be competitive again.

12 New Power slots in light and is drawn in one. Teetan hops up and he should get a sweet run.

3 Super Highway gets a handy five pounds (2.3kg) taken off his back. The inside gate is suitable.

Race 8 (1,200m)

1 Bundle Of Charm is in a serious purple patch of form. He is chasing consecutive wins and, even at the age of five and after 30 starts, he does appear to have some more improvement still to come.

2 Atullibigeal is classy and he gets his chance this weekend. He goes about his racing well.

4 Raging Blizzard is seeking a hat-trick of wins. Purton sides with him again and his ascent appears far from over.

8 Gorgeous Win slots in light and is capable of turning his form around. Next best.

Race 9 (1,400m)

3 Top Scorer has been consistent with three placings. He continues to not only race well but also improve and the gate is ideal.

2 The Absolute has his fair share of class, however, the wide draw is a hindrance. Still, he is improving and appears to have several rating points in hand.

12 Aca Power has a powerful closing speed and, if he the race is run to suit, he can threaten.

9 Sky Trust is next in line.

Race 10 (1,400m)

14 Foolish Heart has been knocking on the door. He slots in light with a good draw, which will afford him every opportunity. He is worth taking a chance on.

4 Karma has the class and is expected to settle back from the wide gate. He will be finishing fast.

6 Helene Warrior did well to grab fifth on debut. He is another with a poor draw, although his racing style should see him settle worse than midfield regardless.

5 Sinba is next best. He has been competitive of late.

Race 11 (1,600m)

14 Talents Ambition has gone about his racing well. Further improvement is expected again, which could easily see him win.

8 Loyal Bo Bo is seeking a hat-trick of wins, will roll forward early in a bid to offset the wide draw.

5 Holy Lake is a three-time winner this season and has remained competitive up in grade.

9 Sunstrider is next best. The inside gate suits.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club