April 2 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) GIMMETHEGOODLIFE improved last time with the benefit of an introductory outing. Could have a role to play with further progress.

(1) SUMMER SNOW and (6) BANK STREET ought to have come on after their pleasing debut efforts, so can also have a say.

(3) SAIL THE SEAS and stablemate (9) DAWN TILL DUSK make particular appeal with their attractive pedigrees.

(2) LATE DECEMBER and (7) O’TENIKWA should not be discounted either.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) RAMA FORCESA ran second over 1,000m at his first start as a gelding and needs only to confirm that progress to fight for victory.

(10) UNSUNG HERO improved first-up to finish fourth over 1,000m and should be a factor over extended trip.

(6) BOMBER BAY ought to have come on after a pleasing introduction and is another likely to make his presence felt.

(8) EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN and (9) TIME HONORED are well-bred newcomers who represent prominent connections. They warrant the utmost respect, especially if attracting market support.

Race 3 (1,100m)

(7) LION RAMPART and the filly (5) ALL IS GREEN are the only runners with experience and that should stand them in good stead. Lion Rampart has strong form credentials. So, a newcomer, even in receipt of 3kg, will have to be smart to thwart him.

(3) SOUTHERN EXPRESS, (6) KAIBOY and (8) RATTLESNAKE have to be taken seriously.

(4) MYSTIC MAJESTY and (1) MASTEROFTHEDESERT are others to keep an eye on.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) ICE RAIN was too far out of her ground from a wide draw last time. Has drawn stall No. 1 this time.

(9) PRETTY PRECIOUS has shown promise up the straight but should, on pedigree, have more to offer over this extended trip.

(3) JET TO THE SUN, stable companion (5) CHARLOTTE BRONTE, returning (4) RUBY CLAIRE and well-bred (8) DARLING GIRL are also likely to improve for the step-up in trip so could complete the minors.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(8) ENGLISH MISTRESS, (3) LICKETY SPLIT, (7) LUCKY THIRTEEN and (5) SANSA STARK renew rivalry having finished in that order over course and distance last time.

(6) PRINCESS OF BAYEUX has a bit to find on that form, although they should finish a lot closer to each other on these revised weights terms.

(9) ANALYTIC has gone off the boil, but remains capable and an equipment change could bring about improvement.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(2) DISTINCTION is more than capable of following up under a two-point penalty.

(7) PACIFIC GREEN and (4) JAPANESE ROSE could get closer over the extra distance.

(3) MISS MARGUERITE, (6) UNCONQUERABLE LADY and (8) LADY LOOK ALIKE have shown enough to get involved too.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(7) RIO QUERARI, (2) MUFASA and (1) MR COBBS are smart sprinters but finished behind (5) DANCE VARIETY last time over 1,000m and are unlikely to turn the tables.

(4) ICY BLAST is 2.5kg better off than that rival for 2.4 lengths, so should make his presence felt on these terms.

Last-start winner (3) TOUGH TERRAIN has just 51kg to carry.

(6) ELUSIVE WINTER is held by that rival on recent form but is relatively unexposed and could improve to stake a claim.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(6) PALO QUEEN and (7) STRATA are the best-weighted runners in the race but Palo Queen has fared better in a recent meeting over track and trip.

(9) EASY MONEY is worse off at the weights with both but did improve that day in first-time blinkers.

Hard-knockers (8) WORDSWORTH and (4) WYLIE JACK have the form and experience to pose a threat to their female rivals.