April 24 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

The Pierre Ng-trained Duke Wai scoring an easy win at Sha Tin on March 4, 2023. If he manages to reproduce his earlier Happy Valley form this season, he will take some beating over the 1,000m trip of the city track on April 24.

Race 1 (1,000m)

1 Beauty Waves broke through in style last start. He is a nice horse, and further progression is expected, especially with Zac Purton retaining the ride. He will take a bit of beating this week.

2 Heroic Master has been racing well of late. Hugh Bowman hops up and he gets his chance from an ideal gate.

4 Harmony Fire can find the front and give this group something to reel in. He gets a handy 10 pounds (4.5kg) taken off his back with the apprentice up.

3 Happy United is next in line.

Race 2 (1,800m)

8 Precision Goal can find the front from gate 1. He will give this group something to reel in from there, especially for an in-form David Hayes.

6 Circuit Elite turned his form around last start and can continue to perform at that level with the apprentice up.

7 Loyal Ambition steps out for a red-hot Caspar Fownes stable. He loves the Valley and can easily make his presence felt under Vincent Ho.

11 Brother Pearl slots in light and, while hard to figure out, he definitely has a bit of ability.

Race 3 (1,200m)

3 Beau Gosse has improved significantly in Class 5 and he can continue to race well, especially with Bowman engaged. He draws ideally and rates as the one they all must beat.

4 Mr Good Vibes is lightly raced and continues to make steady headway. He draws well and should roll forward in a bid to get his chance.

1 Noble One is suited in Class 5 and can contend against this group, even with top-weight assigned.

2 Tactical Command has some ability and warrants consideration.

Race 4 (1,000m)

8 Great Achiever is better than his record suggests. He can surprise soon enough and this contest appears more than suitable. Take a chance on him with Jerry Chau retaining the ride.

1 Ma Comet is lightly raced and can improve with the step-down in grade.

9 Lean Master was a tidy winner two starts back. He goes about his racing the right way and just needs to overcome the wide draw.

11 Gorgeous Vitality slots in light and has the runs on the board. He will find form again.

Race 5 (1,000m)

2 Duke Wai ran well at Happy Valley earlier this season. If he manages to reproduce that effort, he will then take some beating. His class will carry him a long way.

9 Humble Star returns from a setback after scoring back-to-back wins. He carries the featherweight and has a suitable draw for Karis Teetan.

7 Harmony N Blessed is after consecutive wins. Expecting he rolls forward from barrier No. 3 to get his opportunity.

1 Whizz Kid is next in line.

Race 6 (1,650m)

9 Young Victory has returned to a seriously competitive mark. He is racing well and Chau retains the ride.

2 Snowalot is in serious form as he seeks back-to-back wins. He carries a bit more weight, although does pair favourably with Purton once again.

10 Can’t Go Wong has found his feet and can continue to take the right steps forward. He goes about his racing well and the inside draw is a plus.

4 Pegasus General has been consistent this season. Next best.

Race 7 (1,200m)

7 Glory Cloud has done well across four starts in Hong Kong. He is showing the right signs of improvement and Bowman’s retention is a big advantage. He remains the one to beat.

6 Sight Supreme makes his debut after a solid recent trial. He draws ideally and makes his debut under Purton.

4 Diamond Flare has the inside gate on his side and chances are he rolls forward to press for the lead.

2 Our Lucky Glory is after back-to-back wins. He has found a return to form and can make his presence felt.

Race 8 (1,200m)

4 High Percentage broke through for his first win last start following after a string of near-misses. Purton stays up. The one they all must beat.

3 Togepi has a powerful finish on his day. He gets his chance.

1 Golden Long has an inside gate and is racing well. Expecting he will take up a forward position and get every opportunity.

12 Happy Feeling is after a first win and continues to make the right progress. Next best.

Race 9 (1,800m)

9 Flamingo Trillion is suited with rain forecast throughout this week. He grows a leg on the surface. Take a chance on him if it keeps raining.

3 Noble Pursuit is a nice horse and knows how to win. He has won three races this season and is much better suited to Happy Valley.

1 Gallant Waking has a powerful finish and gets his chance.

7 Intrepid Winner can mix his form but loves the course and distance. Next in line.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club