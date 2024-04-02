April 3 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(4) TEATIME TIPPLE has been costly to follow but this step-up in trip could suit.

(1) GLAMORZ takes on older males but has promising sprint form, a light weight and a top draw.

(5) HUNTERS ARROW could be the best of Doug Campbell’s runners, although battling to win.

(9) ALWAYS SHINING made a fair sprint debut. Takes on older runners but extra distance should suit.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) ZOOMBOMBER has been trying much further but is down in class and has run well on the Poly.

(5) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY is always game and is back on his favourite surface.

(2) EVENTIDOR is coming to hand with cheek pieces and the drop in trip should suit.

(3) DEVILS AND DUST has been knocking on the door and should go well in this company.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) PURPLE FLOWER was touched off over course and distance last time. She has the best of the draw and could prove difficult to beat.

(8) TANNEN PRINCESS is lightly raced but has shown some promise. She takes to the Poly for the first time.

(4) RADIANT HEAT has some promising juvenile form and does not meet a strong field.

(2) DEE DAY showed up well first run for her new stable and can come on from that.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) PRETTY ANALIA ran well below form last start with a claiming apprentice from a wide draw. She has the best of the draw and S’Manga Khumalo to help her home.

(3) GOLDEN ASPEN is a veteran back on her favourite surface. She takes a rating drop and should be competitive.

(7) VISION OF WILL has consistent sprint form but may now be looking for this trip.

(8) ANGELIC FORT has a handy weight and goes well over course and distance.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) ENGLISH PRIMROSE seldom runs a bad race and goes well over course and distance. She has a handy weight and a good draw.

(3) PERFECT TRUST finished ahead of English Primrose when last they met but the step-down in trip could suit the former.

(6) GLOBAL SECRET made a smart return from a lay-off when narrowly beaten over course and distance last time out. She can go one better.

(1) MAGICALLEE appears to have lost some of her early speed, but the step-up in trip could bring out the best in her.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) PETIT VERDOT has been knocking at the door for her next win. She tried a touch further last run but is back over her preferred course and distance.

(3) SPRING KISS tries for a winning hat-trick and she should go close as she had only a four-point raise for her last win.

(8) BABY ON BOARD has a wide draw to contend with, but she is over her favourite course and distance.

(4) MISS PLATINA was a recent maiden winner over course and distance and was having only her second start for her new stable.

Race 7 (1,900m)

(2) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD has come good since being put over ground. He got an eight-point increase for his last win but he looks capable of more.

(1) FEW DOLLARS MORE has good form over course and distance and could be a threat.

(3) ONLY A POET showed up well first run out of the maidens in first-time blinkers. Looks progressive.

(6) FUTURE SAINT was a comfortable maiden winner last run when going around for the first time.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) CHARA SANDS was beaten by his stablemate at his last two, but he is quick and switches to Poly.

(9) MASK ON has had two promising showings since a break and should strip close to his peak.

(7) HIPPOCRATES is never far off them. He has a handy galloping weight although he may prefer it a touch further.

(10) STANLEY PARK switches to the Poly. He has a wide draw but is over his best trip.