April 30 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

With the benefit of an encouraging introduction, the well-bred (6) ARTISTE should confirm the promise of her debut second over 1,000m.

However, a bigger threat is likely to come from one of the newcomers – of whom (10) VIXENINTHEVINEYARD, (11) I’M SO PRITTI, (5) SWEETSUMMERLOVE and (12) GREENLIGHT SKYE appeal most.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) SURGE OF POWER, (4) EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN and (11) LATE DECEMBER made eye-catching introductions and would have benefited from that. They should play leading roles.

Older rivals (2) GRIPEN, (6) WAZZUP, (8) NOON DAY GUN and (10) THE US OF A can acquit themselves competitively.

Watch the betting on newcomers (1) WE HAVE TOUCHDOWN, (5) DREAMALITTLEDREAM and (9) RARE ONYX.

Race 3 (1,400m)

Well-related (4) CHARLOTTE BRONTE improved for the step up to this trip last time and ought to confirm that progress in receipt of weight from her male rivals.

(11) TSUNAMI WARNING, (8) DEVIL A SAINT and (5) TOM’S DINER have the form and experience to pose a threat, while (6) CONGRESSMAN is also likely to improve on his return over this extended trip and could make his presence felt.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) ASPECT has shot up 15 points after reeling off a hat-trick of course-and-distance wins. He needs to produce a career-best performance to extend his winning sequence.

(8) TYRION LANNISTER is bidding to complete a hat-trick of his own and ought to remain competitive under a four-point penalty.

(9) FUTURE TURN is a versatile sort and was victorious when last seen over this trip.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(6) ENCHANTING CHOICE beat (2) PHILOSOPHISE and (1) HAMPSTEAD HEATH over track and trip last time but there is little separating the trio on these revised weight terms.

(9) AMONG THE CLOUDS has returned to form over 1,400m and had (5) COULDITBE behind her last time but the step up to this trip will suit the latter.

Race 6 (2,200m)

(1) IGNATIUS and (2) MARSHALL FIELD are hard-knockers with the form and experience to be competitive.

(3) TWICE THE MASTER and (9) LORD FYFIELD fit a similar profile and have shown enough to make their presence felt, too.

Race 7 (1,400m)

Versatile (7) RADICCHIO has shown his liking for this distance by winning consecutive starts over track and trip.

(9) SLURRICANE (1.5kg) and (1) STEADFAST (2.5kg) renew rivalry on better weight terms and should pose more of a threat.

(3) DANCINGTOTHELIGHT was drawn wide when finishing behind (10) SOOTY last time. But he could reverse that form on these terms, with the latter drawn widest.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(11) SPEED RACER has won and finished second four times in his last five starts. Big chance.

(8) DRAGONFLY is closely matched with that rival and ought to be competitive.

Stablemate (12) BENJAMIN has not gone unnoticed in recent outings and it is dangerous to discount off his last winning mark.

Last-start winner (5) MIGHTY MAC earned a six-point penalty for his track-and-trip success but should have a say.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(5) GIRL LIKE US continues to blow hot and cold but has run well over track and trip at a higher level. She finished second last time and can certainly go one better.

(9) GREAT CAT and (12) COUNTRY TIME fit a similar profile and will pose a threat after encouraging recent displays.

(11) MIA’S HARPER and (10) DOUBLE DREAM have shown enough to make their presence felt, too.