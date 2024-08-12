Aug 13 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(10) RAFA BAY has improved in two starts with blinkers fitted. He finished ahead of re-opposing (2) FENCING CAPTAIN last time, with the latter showing marked progress with the benefit of an introductory outing.

(6) MRS SHACKLETON appeals most of the remainder.

(3) COTONOU is likely to make his presence felt with improvement expected on his reappearance.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) I’M SO PRITTI has improved with each outing, finishing a close-up second last time, so need not make much more progress to open her account.

(4) SHEFFIELD BEACH and (8) STRICTLY PRIVATE are from the stable of champion trainer Justin Snaith. The betting market should guide.

(6) UNITED WE STAND and (7) JET GREEN have the form and experience to make life difficult for the top selection.

Race 3 (1,200m)

Newcomers (3) HAY FEVER and (6) TAP SHOES have attractive pedigrees and market support for the pair must be taken seriously.

Of the raced runners, the well-related (7) ALEX MILLER should come on with the benefit of a satisfactory introductory outing, so could be the one to side with.

(4) LOTUS ISLAND showed pace on debut and is also likely to improve.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(2) CHARLENE, (4) MARITZBURG MEMORY and (7) IN THE GREEN ZONE acquitted themselves well in post-maiden outings last time and should remain competitive.

(6) KINKY BOOTS has held her own at a higher level. She represents the value in the race, dropping in class off a reduced mark.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(5) BECKY SHARP was slightly disappointing, though far from disgraced, in her last start. Despite shouldering 62kg, it could pay to follow her off a lower mark while dropping in class.

A bigger threat is likely to come from (2) IM THE BUZZ and (4) ELECTRIC FEELS, who are closely matched on the form of a course-and-distance meeting in a similar contest on June 11.

(1) TRY ME can run a place. Include in the exotics.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) LIKETHECLAPPERS has fluffed his lines in consecutive course-and-distance outings on a rain-affected surface but remains capable of winning on firmer ground.

(3) BLACK PATH and (9) NILE THE BOSS are engaged to run at an earlier meeting, so their participation could be in doubt. Both have shown enough recently to be competitive, though.

(6) DREAM SEARCHER and (5) HEART STEALER have dropped in the ratings and ought to spark improvement sooner rather than later, so are dangerous to discount.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(7) AMONG THE CLOUDS was trying 1,800m for the first time when second on this course in a similar contest eight weeks ago.

She had re-opposing rivals (9) COULDITBE, (2) HELIOTROPE and (5) LICKETY SPLIT (in that order) behind her that day and should confirm that form on these revised weight terms.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(8) BLUFF ON BLUFF and (2) SWIFT ACTION have form references at a higher level and should acquit themselves competitively.

However, the latter finished behind the consistent (6) LOVE SHACK last time and could struggle to turn the tables on these revised (1kg worse off) weight terms.

The unexposed three-year-olds (1) RATTLESNAKE and (4) WALK WITH ME remain open to improvement. Respect.