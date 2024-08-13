Aug 14 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(2) MC DAZZLER had every chance last run on the turf in first-time blinkers but was rather one-paced. His two best efforts have been on the Poly over course and distance.

(3) GALACTUS makes his Poly debut over a more suitable trip.

(1) RECORD HIGH has run his two best races on the Poly. A must for all bets.

(7) WHEREVERILAYMYHAT tried much further last run. He could prefer this trip.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(5) DECEPTION PASS will be looking to break a string of runner-up berths. He should take to the Poly.

(9) TERIYAKI is seldom too far back. Each-way claims.

(6) TURN AROUND was a beaten favourite at just his second start after making a promising debut. He can do better.

(1) DEPUTY CHIEF was all at sea on debut but that run should have brought him on.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(2) BURNING MAN makes his Poly debut on the back of three runner-up placings. Should make another bold bid.

(10) RED MOUNTAIN is seldom far back. He stays the trip.

(4) BELLA’S PABLO has his best recent run on the Poly. Should also be a big runner.

(5) JUPITER HILLS was much improved in cheek pieces last run.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(5) ABERDEEN showed a return to form when tried on the Poly last time. He looks well handicapped.

(2) PIRATE PRINCE has been racing in much stronger company of late. Likely favourite.

(4) VIVA SPIRIT is useful on his day. Could be dangerous.

(9) MY LADY SOUL was a well-beaten third behind recent feature winner Mascherina last time. Small claims.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(4) LINGANOMORE will strip fitter after racing five times within the last month and she was a close-up second last start.

(7) OCEAN PALACE was a well-beaten third last run but that form has since been franked in better company.

(5) ROY’S ROCKER is as game as they come. Each-way chance.

(3) ENGLISH PRIMROSE has shown recent improvement. Place claims.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) ZOOMBOMBER is showing signs of returning to his best form and he has done well on the Poly.

(8) SECRET RECIPE was a comfortable winner last time. Respect.

(3) SHOEFELLA made a winning debut on the Poly but also raced in first-time blinkers. A repeat effort could see him follow up.

(10) L’ULTIMO can be a factor if overcoming a wide draw.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE bids for his sixth win, his last coming over course and distance. He has run two gallant places over a furlong further at recent outings and is back over his optimum trip.

(8) KNIGHT WARRIOR bids for his eighth win and goes well over course and distance.

(6) ZANTHAR is a recent Highveld maiden winner. He cannot be left out of any calculations.

(2) MAR DEL PLATA is relatively lightly raced but has not been out of the money since shedding his maiden. Include in the exotics.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) VISION OF WILL is at her best over course and distance and has been touched off at her last two. She gets a 4kg claimer from the best draw and can go all the way.

(10) ARVERNI PRINCESS is at her best on the Poly but found stable companion (8) DRIVE BY too good for her last time. The tables could be turned.

(5) KING HARRY has only had three starts for no show but the switch to the Poly with blinkers could bring out the best.