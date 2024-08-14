Aug 15 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) SAIGON SUZIE looked an unlucky loser last time. She has been slow away in both her starts but can go one better from pole position.

(1) LETS PLAY POKER has been runner-up in three of her five starts and should be right there at the finish again.

(2) CHIEFTAIN’S SHIELD improved last time and could have more to offer.

(5) OMBUDSMAN improved last time with blinkers and deserves respect.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(8) ICONIC WINTER and (4) LINE IN THE SKY ran well on debut. Iconic Winter is better drawn of the two and may get the run of the race.

(6) TAKE YOUR PLACE is holding form and, one of these days, will have that consistency rewarded with a victory.

(1) AUTUMN VAR is improving and can contest the finish again. Include in the exotics.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(2) CHILI BOMB has improved with each run and could go close this time.

(3) RED LEGEND is on the up judged on his last showing and could be doing even better this time.

(4) SNOW MOON and (6) FLIGHT ENGINEER jumped up the ladder last time and merit each-way consideration.

(8) TWELVE OCLOCK HIGH does seem better than that disappointing last effort and could bounce back and be very competitive.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(1) FAR REACHING was doing her best work late yet again last time and could go one better.

(9) TODOQUE made good late progress last time and should make a bold bid.

(2) EMBLEM OF THE SUN has been disappointing but must have the ability to contest the finish.

(5) ACCEPT COOKIES was not disgraced on debut and is capable of vast improvement, so should be considered for at least a place.

Race 5 (2,600m)

(1) RAISEAHALLELUJAH was not disgraced last time facing top stayers and could bounce back to beat these rivals.

(3) TWENTY DRACHMA’S does not always show his best but, if he does, he will be right there in the mix.

(2) FLYING BULL returns from a break but is not out of it.

(6) AFRAAD and (8) ANGEL’S WISH need to do more to win a race like this. Place claims.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) FRENCH IMPACT won a good race last time but is returning from a break, so may be vulnerable to a fit improver in what looks like a tough race.

(2) KING OF NUMBERS is fit and improving. Coming off a nice maiden win, he deserves respect.

(4) FINAL TRY is improving and could have more to offer after a maiden win.

(7) KYLIE’S ANGEL did show capability when winning last time but this does look a tougher field.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(1) SOLDIER’S EYE ran fourth earlier this month in a better race than this, so does look the one they all have to beat.

(2) THAT’S MY BABY has been disappointing in her last two starts but could bounce back and be a threat.

(3) VIX PRINCESS is consistent and clearly not out of it.

(4) DUENNA is in good shape and can contest the finish again. Do not leave her out of the calculations.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(1) DOITWITHDIAMONDS is clearly improving and can go one better this time.

(2) PRINCESS ILARIA is in good form and has a winning chance.

(8) SOLO DIVA and (9) GREEN BUBBLES have been in good form lately and are capable of getting involved in the finish. Include in the exotics.