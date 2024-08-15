Aug 16 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) MASTER FORESTER has shown good improvement since joining trainer Alan Greeff. He can get the ball rolling for the Sean Veale-Greeff combination.

(2) NIKES RAY OF LIGHT has been unlucky not to win a race by now and did not seem to enjoy the Polytrack of late. He looks the biggest threat, with gate 1 and Muzi Yeni to guide him again. There are two newcomers who could be ready to run well. (4) PRINCE ANTONIO and (7) VERY VAR VAR both come from trainers who know what is needed to win with their runners on debut.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) SWEET CAKE has improved with the aid of blinkers and can go one better on her good recent performance.

(3) GLOBAL SCENE has been consistent so far and should be right there at the finish again.

(2) FIRST WISH has been a disappointment but can certainly fight out the finish.

(4) FIRE FESTIVAL, (5) DOUBLE TRADE and (6) DIRTY MIMOSA look to have decent place claims back on the turf.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(8) SPIRIT PRINCESS has been kept to much longer distances of late and could be the surprise package at this distance.

(5) TRIP TO BARBERTON and (6) HUGSANDHIGHFIVES are capable of winning.

Trainer Justin Snaith had a very good meeting the last time he raided Fairview, so (1) RED MOON RISING deserves respect.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) OCTOBER FAIR does not always show her best side, but her best could be good enough to see off these rivals.

(2) DESTINY’S ANGEL has improved on the turf of late but does carry a penalty.

(6) METAR should like it back on the turf and is a threat.

(7) SPECMAGIC is improving and is not out of it.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(6) YOU WIN AGAIN has won her last three starts and seems just as good on the turf as she has been on the Polytrack of late. This shorter distance is also not really an issue for her and she can win again as the outright favourite for the Greeff-Veale combination.

(1) SUMMER ODYSSEY has not been at her best of late but is a lively danger over this course and distance.

(2) IDITA has been struggling lately but is capable of winning when in the mood.

(3) MYTHICAL DREAM showed good improvement last time and has a winning chance if repeating that level of form.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) HAROLD THE DUKE has been good since his move to the Eastern Cape and was not disgraced when third in a much better field than this last time. He does have to give weight away to all his rivals but may still win.

(2) THE INKOSANA has improved under the care of trainer Gavin Smith and has won two of his last three starts. He can fight out the finish once again.

(3) ELECTRIC STORM has also improved of late and merits each-way consideration.

(4) GLOBAL LADY ran on well when stepped up in trip last start and goes even further this time. Include in the exotics, at least.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(10) PREVALENCE clearly needed the last run and could pop up and score this time around.

(1) MHLABENI does not always show his best but, if he does, he will be a threat.

(3) SEQUOIA remains in good shape and is course-and-distance suited. He deserves respect. (4) THE MAURITIAN, who is threatening to score again, also warrants attention.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) MASKED VIGILANTE may be at his very best on the Polytrack but he has also won on the turf and should make a bold bid at closing the meeting for the Greeff-Veale partnership.

(9) GUARDING THE WALL was run out of it late on local debut and could prefer it back on the grass.

(10) IRONTAIL is not an easy ride but can get involved with the finish.

(4) ELLA’S DELIGHT, (5) GREAT MELODY and (6) EXPLOSIVE SPEED have done enough of late to be considered possible winners. They warrant inclusion in the exotics, at least.