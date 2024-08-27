Aug 28 South Africa (Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(10) BAGATELLE FLASH maintained a good level of form and consistency as a juvenile and remains open to improvement on his reappearance after being gelded.

(5) DAWN TILL DUSK finished an encouraging third on his three-year-old debut and need only confirm that improvement to play a leading role.

(2) FENCING CAPTAIN fits a similar profile. Each-way claims.

(1) MASTER INCOLOR is capable of making his presence felt, too.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(9) MAI SENSATION ran on from a long way back when a fast-finishing third on debut over this course and distance, so it could pay to follow her progress with natural improvement expected.

(8) KAMCHATKA fits a similar profile and should know more about it after an encouraging Durbanville debut.

(10) EXPEDITION SOUTH has also shown enough to earn a share of the spoils.

(1) WILD APPLAUSE is bred to be useful, so market support for any of those newcomers has to be respected.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(12) MON PETIT CHERIE confirmed the promise of her debut third over 1,000m by finishing second over course and distance when last seen. She does not need much improvement her reappearance to go one better.

(10) LOVE STORY would have come on appreciably with the benefit of an encouraging debut run under her belt, so could improve to pose a threat.

(13) LOOK FORWARD also finished second over track and trip in her last start against winners, so should play another leading role back in a maiden affair.

(3) OCTOBER FEST cannot be taken lightly and could have a say, too.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(8) EMPIRE STATE was friendless in the market on debut but belied his inexperience with an eye-catching second. He is good value to open his account, given the likelihood of improvement.

(1) LET IT BE SAID did not land a blow on debut although he did have legitimate excuses for that performance, which he put behind with an encouraging second over 1,000m last time. He should have more to offer over this extended trip, so will make life difficult for the top selection.

(4) PALACE GIFT, after introductory outings, could also get involved.

Watch newcomer (3) AFRIQUE.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(8) SHIFTING PATH and (5) SPIRIT’S UNITE are proven performers at this level. Both have legitimate winning chances on the strength and consistency of their recent form.

(12) TAMBOURINE MAN ran well on his post-maiden debut and is another likely to feature prominently.

(11) IM THE BUZZ is not to be taken lightly. Include in all exotic combinations, at least.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) KAMAKAZI made all to win over track and trip last time in her first go at 1,600m and there may be more to come from her over this distance. Worth siding with despite a four-point penalty.

(1) ICE RAIN, with the blinkers refitted after an encouraging comeback run, and (5) HAMPSTEAD HEATH, who is returning from a 116-day absence, are also lightly raced four-year-old fillies with solid form credentials. Both have the means to fight for victory.

(2) ETERNAL OPTIMIST is not without a chance.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) SOLAR POWER returned to winning ways last time, beating several re-opposing rivals over this track and trip. A resultant four-point penalty and 61kg on his back should not halt his momentum.

(6) INNAMORARE and (12) ZOOMIE are 2kg better off and weighted to reverse that form although the latter is awkwardly drawn in gate 12, which can also be said of (13) SCALINI, who is closely matched on that course-and-distance meeting.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) ROCCAPINA confirmed the promise of her debut with an impressive wide-margin maiden victory over track and trip in mid-June, winning unextended and with any amount in hand. The assessor was obviously taken by that performance, assigning her an opening mark of 93 points, but she could prove a lot better than that rating, given the likelihood of further progress as a three-year-old.

Both (5) SHE’S MY CAPTAIN and (4) LOVE SHACK set a good standard and will expose any chinks in the armour of the top selection.

(6) STRATA completes the shortlist in what looks like an intriguing contest,