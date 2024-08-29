Aug 30 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(11) STU’S GIRL has been a disappointment in that she has yet to win but she should go one better on her good last-start second.

(2) BELLA ATTRICE usually shows good pace and can get involved with the finish again.

(3) PONTE VECCHIO is threatening to win a race and deserves some respect.

(4) TUNE AGAIN is distance-suited and has a place chance, while (5) OPERA VERSE can improve after a change of yards.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(10) TURBO TWENTY is threatening to win and has a big chance.

(2) AND ACTION should fight out the finish once again.

(3) MASTER OF DEFENSE is holding form and has a winning chance.

(4) COLONEL GREEN is unreliable but does have a place chance, while (5) WAR SWORD will be doing his best work late.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(4) WALK WITH ME is not rated to win this race if judged on his official merit rating but is improving and his trainer knows what is needed to win races like this.

(2) MISTER SPEAKER showed what he is capable of when running on well in a better race than this last time.

(3) FAMILY LAW flopped last time but his form before that was very good and he would not be a surprise winner.

(5) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD and (8) RAVILIOUS, who both finished fourth at their respective last starts, can make it interesting at the business end of the race.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(2) GIMME’S LADDIE has impressed in his last two wins and could pull off a hat-trick but an eight-point penalty for the latest win will not make it easy for him.

(3) THE MAURITIAN has improved of late and should be right there at the finish again.

(9) SON OF ZEUS loves this course and distance and can score again if in the same mood.

(5) PIROSHKA only found one better on the day last time and has a winning chance, while (7) FOREST SPY has built up a good record with his current jockey and deserves some respect.

Race 5 (1,100m)

(5) MAGDALA did not show her best in her last two starts but is speedy and could make all with blinkers on for the first time.

(1) FREE WORLD is improving and can make the frame.

(3) BYTHELITEOFTHEMOON is back on the turf and has a winning chance.

(11) FULL OF MAGIC is better than the last run would suggest and needs to be included in all exotics, while (6) MISS PREDATOR is back on the grass and could be the surprise package.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) MY BESTIE disappointed last week on the Polytrack. He should do a lot better back on the grass.

(2) BE REAL may have just needed her local debut.

(6) PEDRO is capable of getting involved with the finish when in the mood.

(8) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS and (10) SAND BANK are in good shape. Respect.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(2) GOLD POKER GAME may be at her very best over a slightly shorter trip but is quite capable of winning this competitive feature race.

(3) FLOWER OF SAIGON has no issues with this course and distance and should fight out the finish.

(4) TIME FOR LOVE has been best over shorter distances but would not be a surprise winner.

(5) JOY AND PEACE has won her last four races and jockey Richard Fourie knows how to get the best out of her.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(9) DANCINGTOTHELIGHT needed her last run and could show good improvement.

(2) EL ROMIACHI was seen to be making late progress last week and can contest the finish again.

(5) GUERRA is not reliable but has a winning chance.

(7) AMERICAN DREAM may have needed the last run and could be ready to improve, while (10) MEETATTHEWINDSOR is not reliable but likes this course and distance and is capable of winning.