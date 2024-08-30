Aug 31 South Africa (Durbanville/Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(10) BAGATELLE FLASH maintained a good level of form and consistency as a juvenile and remains open to improvement on his reappearance, having been gelded.

(2) FENCING CAPTAIN fits a similar profile and rates a chance.

(5) DAWN TILL DUSK finished an encouraging third on his three-year-old debut. Each-way claims.

(6) COTONOU has each-way claims. Include in the exotics.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(3) FIERY PEGASUS showed promise as a juvenile, winning two of four starts and finishing close-up in a 1,200m Grade 1 contest. It should pay to follow her progress on her three-year-old debut.

(1) ANDI’S GIRL has the form and experience to pose a threat, having finished second in all her three starts on this course.

(4) VOLARE E MAMBO blotted her copybook over 1,600m last time but is capable of better.

Keep an eye on (5) WINTER MUSE.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(9) MAI SENSATION ran on from a long way back when a fast-finishing third on debut over this course and distance, so it could pay to follow her progress with natural improvement expected.

(8) KAMCHATKA fits a similar profile and should know more about it after an encouraging Durbanville debut.

(10) EXPEDITION SOUTH and (5) POETIC PRINCESS have also shown enough to earn a share of the spoils.

Race 4 (1,450m)

The best-weighted (3) VIX PRINCESS should be competitive under the conditions with improved fitness after a comeback run.

(2) PRINCEOFGREEN is also favourably treated. Each-way claims.

(1) PURPLENINJATURTLE has regained momentum in two starts as a gelding. Chance.

(4) CHESTNUT BOMBER is a promising three-year-old with a bright future. Do not ignore.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(12) MON PETIT CHERIE confirmed the promise of her debut third over 1,000m by finishing second over course and distance when last seen. Can go one better.

(10) LOVE STORY would have come on appreciably with the benefit of an encouraging debut run under her belt.

(3) OCTOBER FEST and (6) GREENLIGHT DANCER cannot be taken lightly.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) CITY LIGHTS was given every chance last time but failed to go through with her effort over 1,600m on the Standside track, though she travelled well enough to a point to warrant inclusion once more.

(7) SHES EVERYTHING, who showed little in two sprints, caught the eye that day with a fast-finishing third in the same race. She could have more to offer.

(2) AMBITIOUS LADY had (3) PLUM BLOSSOM behind her over 2,000m recently, so she looks best of the rest.

Race 7 (1,250m)

(8) EMPIRE STATE was an eye-catching second on debut and is good value to open his account.

(1) LET IT BE SAID did not land a blow on debut although he did have excuses for that performance, which he put behind with an encouraging second over 1,000m last time. He should have more to offer.

(4) PALACE GIFT and (12) WHAT A FORTUNE could also get involved.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Stablemates (1) FOSTINOVO and (2) NETTLETON have maintained their form and consistency at a higher level and have proven their competitiveness in this grade.

Hard-knockers (4) TURBO POWER and (6) KOTINOS are dangerous to discount.

Race 9 (1,250m)

Last-start winner (1) BENEATH THE MOON ought to remain competitive under a four-point penalty.

(5) SPIRIT’S UNITE and (8) SHIFTING PATH have legitimate winning chances on the strength and consistency of their recent form.

(12) TAMBOURINE MAN has been running well and should put up a good show.

Race 10 (2,000m)

(3) SAFE SPACE beat (5) AMERICAN BISCUIT and (4) FUTUREWOLFF in a recent meeting over 1,700m at the Vaal and there should not be much between them.

(6) MAJESTIC TOUCH can be competitive. Include in the exotics.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(3) KAMAKAZI made all to win over track and trip last time in her first go at 1,600m. There may be more to come from her.

(1) ICE RAIN, with the blinkers refitted after an encouraging comeback run, and (5) HAMPSTEAD HEATH, who is returning from a 116-day absence, are also lightly raced four-year-old fillies with solid form credentials.

(6) EUREKA DIAMOND won a maiden race over 1,400m and is relatively unexposed, so could have more to offer over this trip.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(2) PRESLEY leads 2-1 in the head-to-head with (3) MAX THE MAGICIAN and should have the edge.

(5) POCKET WATCH will enjoy reverting to 1,600m and is one of the three best-weighted runners in the race.

(6) ATARIME got his career back on track with an encouraging comeback win over 1,600m in July and remains open to improvement.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(5) SOLAR POWER returned to winning ways last time, beating several re-opposing rivals over this track and trip. A four-point penalty and hefty 61kg on his back should not halt his momentum.

(6) INNAMORARE and (12) ZOOMIE are 2kg better off and weighted to reverse that form, although Zoomie is awkwardly drawn in barrier 12. The same can be said of (13) SCALINI, who is closely matched on that course-and-distance meeting.

Race 14 (1,200m)

(1) ZINOVI has not been seen since the Grade 1 Golden Horse Sprint on June 1 but is a classy thoroughbred with scope to improve on his reappearance, having subsequently been gelded.

(2) QUANTUM THEORY beat a good field over 1,160m in early August and seems capable of confirming that form and his superiority over re-opposing rivals (6) SILENT WAR and (11) HALBERDIER.

Race 15 (1,000m)

(3) ROCCAPINA confirmed the promise of her debut with an impressive wide-margin maiden victory over track and trip in mid-June, winning unextended and with any amount in hand. The assessor was obviously taken by that performance, assigning her an opening mark of 93, but she could prove a lot better than that rating, given the likelihood of further progress as a three-year-old.

(4) LOVE SHACK and (5) SHE’S MY CAPTAIN set a good standard and will expose any chinks in the armour of the selection.

(2) HEAR MY VOICE completes the shortlist.

Race 16 (1,200m)

(1) EXCHANGE STUDENT has not ventured beyond 1,160m but won well over 1,100m last time to suggest this trip is within her range.

Consistent (2) CAPTAIN PEG is versatile and boasts solid credentials at this level of racing off higher marks.

(3) ICE STAR and (4) PLATINA PRINCESS return from their respective absences but are capable sprinters with the means to have a say in the outcome.

Race 17 (1,000m)

(1) XPLICIT CONTENT can capitalise on his light load to make his presence felt again, having won well two starts back over this trip.

(2) KAIBOY showed promise in his three-start, two-year-old campaign and remains open to improvement this season, having been gelded ahead of his reappearance.

(4) O’TENIKWA fits a similar profile. He confirmed the promise of his debut win with a good second under 61kg against older rivals in May and a 15-week break would have done him a world of good.

Hard-knocker (5) SWIFT ACTION warrants respect.

Race 18 (1,800m)

(7) TOWERS OF GOLD finished third in both two-year-old appearances over sprint distances and improved to finish second over 1,600m on his three-year-old debut. He does not need to make much progress over the extra 200m to go one better.

(8) ROMAN’S REVENGE poses the biggest threat and is another open to improvement.

(9) ANOTHER UNIVERSE and (1) MO MENT have place claims.