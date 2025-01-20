Bathroom glass panel shatters, injures pregnant home owner

The pregnant woman was injured when the glass panel shattered.

In 2021, Mr Yao and his wife moved into their renovated, new home in Tampines.

The flat has two bathrooms but the couple mostly used the one in the master bedroom.

In 2023, the glass panel in the bathroom in kitchen shattered for no apparent reason.

"Since no one was injured, I didn't think too much about it and thought it was an isolated incident, so I asked someone to clean and replace the glass," Mr Yao told Shin Min Daily News.

On Jan 7 this year, the glass panel in the master bedroom's bathroom shattered.

Mr Yao's wife, who is eight months pregnant, suffered cuts after she was cut by the flying glass shards.

"She had multiple cuts on the right side of her body, including her shoulder and leg," said Mr Yao.

"The most serious was the damage to the tendon in her right foot. She was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo surgery."