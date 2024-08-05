Aug 6 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

If (3) MY TRUE LOVE repeats her last effort, she could get the job done. She was most unlucky as she had things go wrong in running.

(6) EXTRACTION was denied by a head last time and will be out to make amends. She should improve on her Poly form.

Watch out for (1) ICE CAP, who makes her local debut. She has run well on the Highveld and could make a winning local debut.

(2) QUEEN OFTHE PALACE was not disgraced on her Poly debut and can improve further, having drawn a good gate.

Race 2 (1,300m)

(3) JAMES FITZJAMES makes his debut for the powerful yard of Gavin Smith. He has shown decent ability in KwaZulu-Natal and it could be a winning one.

(1) HAT HOT HAT looks a big threat. He is knocking hard at the door.

(5) CORAL CREEK made a promising debut. Can have a say.

(6) HOME REEF raced in strong company on debut in the Western Cape and could show more.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(1) TORIX NIGHT ran a fair race on the Poly in his last start in KwaZulu-Natal. Set to open his account.

(2) TAKE A MULLIGAN looks to have sharpened up in his last start. Strong claims.

(4) MAYOR OF MERRIVALE tries further but could prevail if the race is run to suit.

(3) AGAMEMNON and (6) FEARLESS BADGER have shown enough to warrant consideration.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) GET IT DONE is on a roll, having won her last two, and could make it three on the trot.

(7) BEAU KALA was returning from a break when beaten a neck by the former and could turn it around stripping fitter. She is also 1.5kg better off at the weights.

(1) RAISING QUINN could make it tough for both. She found form last time and is dropping in class.

(5) QUERANDI gave cheek in her last start and could improve.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) LAUNCH CODE should enjoy being back on the Poly and could make the required improvement.

(5) GODFATHER coughed last time. If back to his best, he could take advantage from gate 2.

(9) CAPTAINS WALK won a nice race last time and could repeat.

(2) HEKNOWS is much better than his last run.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(7) BETHEL is one from one over the course and distance. He has run well racing fresh.

(8) NOTORIX was backed and did what was required to win his last start over the course and distance. Can follow up.

(2) AADEHYA fought on nicely in his last start and, if in the same mood after a rest, could be in the fray.

(3) TUSCAN GOLD was not too far back last start against much stronger. He could show up strongly.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) GOCEKWITHLOVE has good form. She ran well in a much stronger race last time.

(6) HILDELITA looks to have more wins to come off her current rating.

(3) CABARET could be the one to watch over this distance.

(4) EUROPEAN SUMMER is worth each-way consideration.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(7) MISS SHAIVI has been knocking hard at the door. She takes on males this time but is weighted to show them who is boss.

(6) MAGIC PRINCE ran a fair race last time but, along with (1) JUSTCANTGETENOUGH and (4) AQUILA GOLD, has to overcome a wide gate.

(8) CRUZADOR has much in his favour and could finally get back to winning ways.