Aug 7 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) LIZWILE ILALI has improved with each outing and looks primed.

(9) PANTHERA UNCIA improved at long odds last time. She may have come to hand.

(14) DRESSEDTOTHENINES has the worst of the draw but has made recent improvement in blinkers.

(11) MAGIC MAVERICK has her first run for a new stable. She has shown ability but may be in need of this run.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(8) INDUSTRIALSTRENGTH made a smart debut behind The Specialist, who has since franked that form. Looks hard to beat.

(4) NATIONAL AWARD could prove a threat after making a promising debut.

(1) EL CAPITAN has been rested but comes with some fair Cape form.Respect.

(3) OFF THE CHARTS raced green on debut and should come on from that effort.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) SPRING KISS goes well over this trip and rates a strong chance.

(2) GREEN VALKYRIE was narrowly beaten from a tough draw last time. She has drawn much better.

(6) MYSTIQUE ROUGE was two lengths back to Green Valkerie when last they met. She is now 3kg better off.

(4) STATE SECRET won well at just her second start and is sure to come on from that effort.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) EL DANTE showed up well when returning from a lengthy break. He is useful on his day and should go close.

(2) NOCTURNAL FLIGHT made a smart handicap debut from a tough draw and can do much better from gate 2.

(10) SELUKWE has drawn a touch wide but was right up there with Nocturnal Flight when last they met. There should not be much between them.

(9) ROYAL SWAN MASTER is never far back. Each-way claims.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(8) ESCAPE ARTIST is overdue for another win, after finishing close-up in her last two over this course.

She was under a length back to (6) WOODLAND GLADE when last they met. The latter has since franked that form and received a 3.5kg penalty for that win, which should see Escape Artist turn the tables.

(7) HOT STRIKE beat Escape Artist narrowly when last they met and is now 1.5kg worse off, which should see her finish behind Sean Tarry’s mare.

(1) PETIT VERDOT has been dropping in the handicap in spite of her consistent form and can finish in the money for the 11th time.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) KYOMAI looks held by the visiting (5) COMMAND PILOT on their last meeting. But this will be the first run for Tienie Prinsloo and the grey has shown some fair form in strong company with Serino Moodley jumping ship from (10) PLAZA ACCORD, with Tristan Godden riding 0.5kg overweight on Peter Muscutt’s runner. Command Pilot improved with a tongue-tie and could follow up.

(11) THE SHEPHERD has the widest draw to contend with. He had no luck from a wide barrier in a feature last time. Place claims.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(12) ROSH KEDESH has been in the money in all three of his local starts but was also a beaten favourite in all three. He gets a chance to redeem himself.

(13) BEAMONESQUE has been rested after being a little disappointing first run out of the maidens, where he scored by seven lengths. He should be prominent.

(11) GORGEOUS GUY loves this course and distance. Respect.

(4) WARRIOR OF ROYALTY has been outpaced late over shorter at recent outings and the extra furlong could bring out the best.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Stablemates (3) MAGICAL VIEW, (11) GREY FANTACY and (10) ETHEREAL VIEW are returning from layoffs but all boast solid form.

(4) LUCRATIVE won well over course and distance on debut. Given that she has had a recent start, she could strip fitter.

(9) RUGGER LOVER has not been out of the first three in her last five outings. Rates a strong each-way chance.