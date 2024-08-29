Betway Summer Cup even hotter

Royal Victory (Muzi Yeni) landing a boilover win in the Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup (2,000m) at Turffontein on Nov 25, 2023. Johannesburg's biggest race, which will be run on Nov 30, is now South Africa's richest race.

JOHANNESBURG - The countdown is on as the stakes and the excitement level are raised for the 2024 Betway Summer Cup at the end of November.

Betway and 4Racing, the two leading tote companies in South African horse racing, announced an increase in the 2024 Betway Summer Cup to a record-breaking ZAR6 million (S$439,000), making the Turffontein event the richest race in Africa.

The Grade 1 event over 2,000m has always been dubbed as Johannesburg’s biggest race, and was won in 2023 by long shot Royal Victory.

Betway’s head of customer experience Jonathan Blumberg said the prize money hike highlighted Betway’s commitment to sport in the continent, while recognising and celebrating both the sport and the country’s rich history, alongside being committed to being a key driver in the sport’s growth.

“This is the third year in partnering with 4Racing for the Betway Summer Cup – a renowned event where racing heritage meets urban sophistication,” said Blumberg.

“Our commitment to this relationship underscores our dedication to both the sport of horse racing and the vibrant community that it engages.

“The ZAR6 million stakes this year (up from ZAR5 million in 2023) is a thrilling incentive not only in making history, but also set to elevate excitement among stakeholders and spectators alike.

“We look forward to showcasing South Africa’s best racehorses, fashion and entertainment taking place at Turffontein Racecourse, on Nov 30, 2024.”

4Racing’s chief executive officer Fundi Sithebe also expressed her wish to further cement the Summer Cup’s reputation as the “People’s Race”.

“The Betway Summer Cup is distinctly Johannesburg and, with Betway’s support, we have now transformed the People’s Race into Africa’s Richest Race with an extraordinary ZAR6 million stakes,” she said.

“This stake will no doubt attract interest from owners and trainers from around the country.

“Our mission is to also gather people from all walks of life to experience the glamour and adrenaline of what promises to be a phenomenal race day.

“This event is the start of Gauteng’s festive season – and what better way to do it than celebrating with Silks In the City – the theme for the 2024 Betway Summer Cup.”

While racing fans are in for a treat, the unsung heroes without whom their favourite sport would not exist, will also be honoured.

On top of the stakes, the Betway Summer Cup runners’ grooms have not been left out.

Recognised as an integral part to horse racing, they will be acknowledged for their role and will automatically receive a ZAR20,000 prize.

“Grooms are the lifeblood of the sport; their dedication for, and love of, horses knows no bounds,” said Blumberg.

“So we want to celebrate them and thank them for their continued hard work in the sport.”

To be run for the 137th time, the Betway Summer Cup, which has undergone many name changes such as Champion Stakes and Premiers Cup, is almost as old as its host city.

Previous legends of the South African turf to have made their way onto its honour roll include champion mare Empress Club (1992) and dual July Handicap winner El Picha (1999). 4Racing