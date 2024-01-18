Black Storm alert at Kranji

Black Storm (Manoel Nunes) winning his debut as Roman Chief on July 30, 2023. Looking fit, he is set to strike again on Jan 20.

Watch out, Black Storm is making landfall in Kranji at 1.30pm on Jan 20.

The four-year-old by Caravaggio has served warning to his rivals with his sizzling form leading up to the Class 4 event over 1,600m in Race 4.

Sparing raced, the bay/brown gelding has been a good horse to have for the Buffalo Stable.

All heart, he has never finished out of the first four in five starts. His record reads: 1-2-4-3-2.

He signalled his chances for Jan 20 with a top trial on Jan 11 and a fluent 600m hit-out (41.1sec) on Jan 16.

Although he finished second in the trial – by half a length – behind Pacific Gold, it was evident he could have won it easily.

His race jockey, five-time Singapore champion Manoel Nunes, kept him wide under a stranglehold.

Had he released the brakes, Black Storm would have unleashed a powerful gust to land the trial in a faster time than Pacific Gold’s 1min 02.38sec.

He now looks fit and ready to collect another win cheque on Jan 20.

Black Storm landed his first success as Roman Chief on July 30, 2023.

That was in a Restricted Maiden event over 1,400m in 1:22.41, beating Creative Dreams, who is also a top chance in Race 9.

He was then under trainer Michael Clements, who did not want to stay on until Singapore racing’s closure on Oct 5. He quit in late September.

Black Storm had another start, finishing second Novice company over 1,400m, under Clements before being transferred to Tim Fitzsimmons.

Under the 2022 Singapore champion, Black Storm is getting closer with each start.

If number sequence is to be followed, it will be a “1” after his “4-3-2” finishing order. The losing margins also got narrower.

In his last start on Dec 17, Black Storm beat all but $659 outsider Lim’s Dreamwalker by half a length. It was in another 1,400m affair in Class 4.

With his spiralling form, the time has come for him to strike fear in his rivals once more.

loon@sph.com.sg