Bowman, Moor back to roar

Golden Monkey responding brilliantly to Hugh Bowman's riding in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23. The pair will reprise their roles in the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) on Aug 27. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Top Australian jockeys Hugh Bowman and Daniel Moor will return and boost the Lion City Cup meeting on Aug 27.

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) has granted a one-day visiting permit to both.

Another star Australian rider, two-time Brisbane champion James Orman, was also given the nod, but the 26-year-old has withdrawn his application for personal reasons.

Four-time Sydney champion Bowman, who is now licensed by The Hong Kong Jockey Club, rode a double – City Gold Star and Golden Monkey – at the Singapore Derby meeting on July 23.

He will reprise his role on the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Derby winner Golden Monkey in the Lion City Cup (1,200m).

The $300,000 Group 1 feature is the final leg of the STC Super Sprint series.

The first leg – the $110,000 Group 3 Kranji Sprint (1,200m) on June 3 – was won by the Steven Burridge-trained back-in-form Mr Malek, who is also bidding for the Lion City Cup.

The Stephen Gray-trained Kharisma took the middle leg – the $110,000 Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint (1,200m) on Aug 6.

Golden Monkey has been freshened up for his latest task, down from 1,800m to 1,200m. The 2022 Champion Three-Year-Old and Stewards’ Cup victor just had a soft trial on Thursday morning.

He finished seventh behind the Daniel Meagher-trained Lim’s Kosciuszko, who is expected to retain his Lion City Cup crown.

Fitzsimmons could not fault Golden Monkey’s preparation.

“Very happy with him. I didn’t want him to do too much yesterday, have kept him very fresh, dropping to 1,200m,” said the Australian.

“Lim’s Kosciuszko is an incredible horse and Dan Meagher has done an amazing job with him.

“He looks like he may have improved again. Looking forward to the race next week.”

Moor has also picked up a ride in the Lion City Cup.

He will hop on board City Gold Forward, one of trainer David Kok’s two runners. The other is City Gold Star.

“Moor saw I have two horses and asked whether he could ride one of them, so I will put him on City Gold Forward,” said Kok.

“Bowman won on City Gold Star on Derby Day and the owners wanted to put him back on, but he is committed to riding Golden Monkey.”

Kok is happy with both his horses but knows it is hard to get past a horse like Kranji’s kingpin, Lim’s Kosciuszko.

“Just hope for luck and earn some prize money. Hard to beat Lim’s Kosciuszko, you saw his trial. Sure to win.”

A regular visitor, Moor ended his three-month Kranji stint on Derby Day with a Group 3 triumph on the Michael Clements-trained Greatham Boy in the $110,000 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m).

He finished sixth in the Derby on Fitzsimmons’ Dream Alliance.

In all, from 83 rides, he bagged nine winners, including Coin Toss in the Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) on May 6 and Singapore Guineas (1,600m) on May 27. Both were Group 2 features.