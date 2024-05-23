Bransom in glowing form

Bransom (Bruno Queiroz) finishing ahead of Wins Eight (Marc Lerner) in a Kranji barrier trial on May 23. James Peters' galloper had to pass that test following his last-start last place on May 4.

They backed him down to $17 – which made him the top pick in that sprint on May 4. It was the last race of the day and racegoers fancied themselves going home with money in their pockets.

After all, Bransom did look a cut above the rest. He had worked well in the run-up to the race and trainer James Peters would have felt that the stable held the ace in the pack.

Previously with Stephen Gray – who has since left the Singapore Turf Club – Peters had only just taken over the training duties and there were high hopes that Bransom would give them reason to celebrate.

It looked that way when the Brazen Beau four-year-old cleared the gates in stylish fashion.

He looked to be travelling well and he led the field as they negotiated that first left-hander which brought them to the top of the straight in that 1,000m race.

Then, everything came undone.

Up in the saddle, Bruno Queiroz must have felt something was amiss. Bransom had shortened strides and was not responding to his urgings.

The Brazilian hoop did the next best thing. He eased his mount out of the race and the pair finished in last spot – a dozen lengths behind the winner, Paletas.

On the orders of the racing stewards, Bransom was required to pass a 1,000m stall test before being allowed to race again.

So, some three weeks after that last-start fallout, Bransom was at the trials on May 23 and he seemed to have recovered from whatever was ailing him at that disaster of a run on May 4.

Here is how it all panned out. Ridden by Queiroz and jumping from the middle of the line, Bransom was neatly into his stride. The others in that opening trial gave chase, in particular Wins Eight (Marc Lerner) and Written Towin (Ryan Curatolo).

Clearing the 600m, the leading trio had a sizeable break on the rest of the pack with Mister Dynamo, who was slow into stride, making up ground to sit in fourth.

A furlong to travel and the three-year-old, Wins Eight, tried to make inroads into Bransom’s lead. But the leader was in flowing form and he went to the line a clear winner – a length and a half in front of Wins Eight, Written Towin took third with Mister Dynamo having to settle for fourth.

Bransom did not break any records. He ran out the trip in 1min 01.15sec. But he got the all-clear from the people whose opinions really mattered – the racing stewards and the veterinary staff.

Yes, Bransom is good to go and if you were among the many who went home feeling lighter in the pocket on the evening of May 4, well, forgive and forget.

Be with Bransom at his next race start. On that showing at the trials, he should be the real deal.

As for the beaten brigade, third-placed Written Towin turned in a pleasing performance. The three-year-old, who was having a 1,000m test after having been found to be a “roarer” at his last start on March 23, was never asked to do more than what was necessary.

He stayed third for all of the way and looked to be striding out pretty decently at the business end of things.

Like Bransom, Written Towin was also packed off as a favourite at his last start but was eased out of the contest in the run to the line.

He eventually finished in last place – 16 lengths behind the winner, War Star.

Do not be too hasty in writing Written Towin off. He is still young and learning. And with natural progression, he could soon add another win to the one he already has.

With his lofty rating of 78, Illustrious went into the second trial as the highest rated galloper of the lot – and the six-year-old made sure the others knew it.

Ridden by Curatolo, the grey speedster shared the early lead with Thunderstorm, the mount of Bernardo Pinheiro.

The stablemates were locked together right until the furlong when, yet another from Tim Fitzsimmons’ yard decided to join in the soiree.

With Manoel Nunes up, In All His Glory muscled into second spot, but the challenge was futile. Illustrious went on to win the trial by a nose.

Thunderstorm stayed on for third – which gave Fitzsimmons the trifecta.

If there is a takeaway from the trial, it showed us that Illustrious – whose last three races produced a second and third – could be lining up for a seventh win.

As for Thunderstorm, he has been to the races just twice in this current season. That last race was on Feb 11 when he finished down the course.

However, he has had seven trials this year, and on that strong showing in this latest one, it could be a sign that he is ready to rumble.

Well, we shall see. For now, and like the weather we have been experiencing lately, remember the name Thunderstorm.

He might just be ready to rain on someone’s parade.

