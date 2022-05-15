 A break for Derby winner, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Racing

A break for Derby winner

A break for Derby winner
A jubilant jockey Sunny Leon on Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. PHOTO: REUTERS
May 15, 2022 02:09 am

LOS ANGELES • The surprise Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in this Saturday’s Preakness Stakes due to the quick turnaround.
This means there will be no chance for a Triple Crown champion this year. 

Rich Strike won last weekend’s “Run for the Roses” at the second-longest odds in the race’s 148-year history, despite starting from the dreaded Gate 20 and being entered for the race only the day before. 

“Obviously, with our tremendous effort and win in the Derby, it’s very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honour for all our group,” said Rich Strike’s owner, Rick Dawson, in a statement. 

“However, after much discussion and consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed, and a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie is what’s best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately five weeks.” 

A horse must win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness and the Belmont in the same year to be heralded the Triple Crown champion.

Animal rights activists applauded Dawson’s decision to put the horse’s welfare first. - REUTERS

Reigning champion jockey Hakim Kamaruddin steering Deception (No. 1) to a decisive victory in yesterday’s $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m on turf at Kranji.
Racing

Hakim ends rocky start with a double

Related Stories

Cheer for dual Durban July winner Do It Again

Rain will classy Beluga

A fresh Red Ocean making big waves

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING