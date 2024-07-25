Burridge won’t give up on last Group 1 quest

Manoel Nunes has ridden Ghalib to all his seven wins, but an eighth in the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) on July 28 will take the cake.

The racing line “you’ve got to be in it to win it” is starting to sound like a dreary cliche to Steven Burridge.

Makin’s head-second in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 21 must have felt like the same old reel played back in auto-rewind twice.

It was the third successive time the big-hearted gelding raised the Australian trainer’s hopes in a feature race, only to be denied late by the same horse on all three occasions, Lim’s Saltoro.

After a closing second in the first leg, the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m), Makin was deemed a big chance to turn the tables on his nemesis in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m). But, again, he failed to deal that killer blow, even conceding second place to Bestseller.

Hence, Makin drifted a little in the market for the grand final, the Singapore Derby, eventually starting as the joint third favourite ($26) with Lightning Strike.

Yet, under regular partner Manoel Nunes, he came so close to nailing the one that Burridge and owner Mansoor Gandhi wanted the most, only to see another Lazarus act from Lim’s Saltoro.

It stung because the Derby, like all the feature races in this final chapter of the 182-year-old racing industry, was Burridge’s last chance to get his name engraved on the roll of honour.

The 69-year-old congratulated trainer Daniel Meagher and jockey Marc Lerner, while wondering how did this one get away.

However, the consummate professional has already moved on, straight away getting in line to purchase the next of four remaining Group 1 lottery tickets – Ghalib in the $400,000 Lion City Cup (1,200m) on July 28.

Burridge is no defeatist, but when the task entails beating another behemoth in two-time Singapore Horse of the Year Lim’s Kosciuszko, it felt more like one of those scratch-off cards you get at the bottom of a cereal box.

“You’re in it to win it for sure,” he said. “But we may end up running second again. It’s frustrating.

“It would’ve been nice if Makin won. I’ve never won a Derby and it was the last, but that’s racing.

“It’s the past, it’s over. We talk about Ghalib now.”

A lot has been said about the I Am Invincible four-year-old’s last win in a 1,400m Kranji Stakes A race against only three rivals owing to Nunes’ tactical nous.

But, to Burridge, nothing can take away the fact that he beat likely Lion City Cup second favourite Golden Monkey that day.

With a bit of luck, Burridge, who has never won the premier sprint either, can afford to dream, more so as 1,200m suits even better.

“He’s not bred to stay, he struggles in the last bit, but still won over 1,400m,” he said.

“The drop back to 1,200m (last start in a Kranji Stakes A on July 7) was better, but he overraced. He does this in Australia, too.

“The first time at weight-for-age is a question mark. But he’s fit and well, he’s a good athletic horse.

“He’s a good doer, just like Makin. They’re two big horses, they don’t leave much for the birds.

“He flew at his Tuesday gallop. I was very happy with that.”

So was Nunes, who like Burridge, dreads Lim’s Kosciuszko and is dreaming of adding a first Lion City Cup to his impressive CV.

“It’s a hard race with Lim’s Kosciuszko and Golden Monkey, but we have to try,” said the Brazilian who rode Ghalib to all his seven wins.

“I’d be lying if I said we’ll beat them, but what matters more is the horse is fit and well. He worked very well on Tuesday. I’m confident he’ll run a good race.”

