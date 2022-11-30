Captain Casey to take command and control

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(10) STORMZ POWER has made steady improvement and her best recent effort was on turf. The one to beat.

(3) WILLOW CREEK is a first-timer from the Highveld with Keagan de Melo astride. The betting should be a good guide.

(2) GUEST GETORIXX is a battling maiden but seldom finishes out of the money. She gets a 1.5kg claimer aboard which could see her home.

(11) ASPOESTERTJIE has been trying further and is back over a sprint with a stronger rider atop.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) WINTER BARON ran a cracker over the course and distance at his penultimate start behind the smart Faustino. A repeat will see him go close again.

(1) GET IN THE Q is lightly raced but won well first out of the maiden ranks over the course and distance.

(5) VIVID JET has done well in stronger company. She also has her regular rider aboard.

(7) IRFAANS BOY can improve down the straight after two runs at Greyville.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(15) SUPER FAST has had a view of the Scottsville straight, which is always a good thing. He followed up with a smart effort over the Greyville track. The right horse.

(11) PASCALI improved nicely over the mile last time but is back to a sprint in less than a month. One to watch in the market.

The trainers of newcomers (10) GOLD INDEX and (8) DONTSTOPMENOW have indicated that their charges are not “no-hopers”. They are worth following.

RACE 4 (1,750M)

(8) MAJESTIC WARRIOR has been banging on the door. The blinkers seemed to have sparked him up.

(9) JAZZ FESTIVAL made marked improvement second-up and there should be more to come. But he has drawn the widest.

(1) RED PIANO has not been far back in his three starts. He was well supported in the betting last time despite the wide gate. He now has a plum draw.

(2) AVERINI KING has a tongue tie added and this could be the master stroke.

RACE 5 (1,750M)

(10) EL REY VIENE was all over the racecourse when shedding his maiden with blinkers for the first time. He seems to have some class.

(8) TEICHMAN has been in good form and his last-start effort is best ignored. He should be a big threat with this weight.

(7) ELLIS ISLAND showed up well first run back from Port Elizabeth and is capable of turning the tables on Teichman. (9) HEY BILL has been trying way further but has been consistent.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

(3) CAPTAIN CASEY should waltz home if the handicap ratings are correct. He is the best rated by “a street” and is course-and-distance suited. 

(4) BEND THE RULES is never far back. Although his best recent form has been on the Poly, he should be competitive with a 4kg claimer up. 

(5) MR HENLEY, who has a win and two placings from five starts, appears to be a few lengths better on the Poly. 

(7) UNIQUE POWER shed his maiden status on turf but has also been in promising form on Poly with a tongue tie. Could surprise.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(9) EAU DE VIE was deemed good enough to contest the big features during the Champions Season and could assert her superiority.

(4) PALM BREEZE is way better than her last run suggests after winning on debut. With blinkers on for the first time, she is one to watch.

(8) HARLEY’S FATE can do better than her last-start effort. With only 52kg and Muzi Yeni aboard, she looks a lively contender.

(7) I AM REGAL, who has some issues and is resuming from a brief spell, is a consistent filly who can make her presence felt if sound.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) PEDRO was much improved with blinkers last time. Although he looks held by (2) HAPPY WANDERER, he could make the difference with a 1.5kg claimer aboard.

(4) JOHNDUNBAR looks progressive and is worth following in the market.

(5) MOUNT GREYLOCK found his best form back with blinkers and can follow up in a weak field.