Cash Cove not done minting money

The Alwin Tan-trained Cash Cove (Ryan Curatolo) finishing better than Elite Jubilation (Rozlan Nazam) in barrier trial No. 2 on March 12.

Trainer Alwin Tan must have a soft spot for Cash Cove.

Indeed, it is easy to imagine the man carrying a photo of the grey galloper in his wallet.

It is unlikely that he does. But, hey, Cash Cove has to be one of his favourites – and a star in the stable.

Five times already, Cash Cove has brought home the bacon and there should be many more wins in the offing.

To press home that point, Tan sent his galloper to the trials on March 12 and, not surprisingly, the grey ghost romped home.

Jumping from the fourth chute in that field of six, he was settled by French jockey Ryan Curatolo in the slipstream of early leader Valerie – the mount of Thavarajan Barnabas.

Valerie, a mare from Mahadi Taib’s yard, was in a galloping mood and she showed the way to the top of the home stretch.

Once there, however, she threw in the towel and lost steam.

Cash Cove did not need a second invitation.

Like a shot from a gun, he was spurred into overdrive and, right there and then, it was “game over”.

Under a nice hold from Curtaolo, Cash Cove coasted to the line to beat Elite Jubilation – under Rozlan Nazam – by 3/4-length.

Two lengths adrift and never in it from the “go” was Big Tiger, who had that other Frenchman, Marc Lerner, doing the steering.

Yes. On the day, it was all about Cash Cove.

After going under the hammer for $10,000 as a two-year-old, the now four-year-old has – to date – cashed in close to $200,000 for his owners, the Cash Cove Stable.

Just turned three, he opened his Kranji account at his third race start on Aug 7, 2022, and quickly made it two on the trot when he won his next outing on Sept 9 of that year.

That second win was a walk in the park. Under a confident ride from Wong Chin Chuen, he found the lead early and beat some frisky youngsters by 3½ lengths in a Novice race over the flying 1,100m.

He ended his 2022 season with another all-the-way win over the 1,100m on Nov 13.

He had his fourth success on Jan 14, 2023, and win No. 5 came on Nov 18.

Being the horse that he is, Cash Cove will be hungry for more.

In 2024, he has raced four times without success but, with the trial win under his girth, he could be after his sixth victory.

Later, in the last trial of the morning, trainer Ricardo Le Grange saddled Renzo, who scored a fighting win over Filial Dragon.

The margin was a nose, with Ghalib filling third spot – 2¼ lengths adrift.

Owned by Mr Rocket Man himself, Alfredo Crabbia, Renzo has been a good horse to have in the yard.

While not a world-beater, he is as honest as they come.

Take the trial which he only just put away. He jumped away neatly and settled in the wake of Filial Dragon.

With the others out of it, the pair eyeballed each other all the way.

Rozlan tried to make a breakaway at the top of the straight but Filial Dragon was like a pesky fly who just would not go away.

And, up in the saddle, Koh Teck Huat did not make it any easier for Rozlan and Renzo.

But, being the fighter that we know he is, Renzo kept at it and, in a heads-up heads-down duel to the line, Renzo got his nose down where it mattered most to claim victory.

On that showing, Renzo should be able to bring that form to the races.

Since winning his last race on Sept 30, Renzo has been quiet but the signs are there. He has been running into a vein of form.

His last three runs this season produced a second (Jan 6), a fourth (Feb 3) and a third (Feb 17).

He looks due – and it would not surprise.

