Caulfield Cup reunion for old duo ‘Moor-amasa’

Australian jockey Daniel Moor raising his whip to celebrate his 71st Kranji win aboard the Jason Ong-trained Pacific Master on Sept 7. It was to be his last Singapore win.

Only a crowbar could have prised Daniel Moor off the ride on Muramasa in the A$5 million (S$4.4 million) Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2,400m) on Oct 19.

Even if, hypothetically, Singapore racing had not flatlined on Oct 5, the Australian jockey said he would have still flown out of Kranji to take the steer.

The Muramasa-Moor success story – which could have led to the portmanteau name of “Mooramasa” – began since their winning debut in Sale on Sept 1, 2022.

Three more wins have come their way, including two at Group 3 level, but it was the Trent Busuttin & Natalie Young-trained galloper’s last win in the Group 3 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,600m) on Nov 11, 2023 that told Moor he might have his golden ticket a year from then.

“After his win in the QE Stakes, I told the owners Ozzie Kheir and John O’Neill he was their next Melbourne Cup horse,” said Moor.

“As it turned out, he’s all paid up for this year’s Melbourne Cup and is qualified. If all goes well, he should be a runner.

“Obviously, it’ll also depend on how he goes in the Caulfield Cup. That was part of his programme.

“I may have been in Singapore at his prep runs, but I had the Caulfield Cup ride locked in.

“I’ve always been great friends with Trent and Natalie. I’m their go-to rider or first option for their lightweight horses.

“Even if Singapore racing was still going on, I would’ve come back for the ride by getting a release.”

In the end, such a request would have been redundant given the perfect timing of his commitment-free status after Oct 5.

Moor ought to have been excited about the flurry of big-race opportunities right at his doorstep, without having to shuttle in and out, but his subdued tone, however, betrayed a preference for having the best of both worlds.

“I have no doubt my family (of four) and I would have moved to Singapore permanently if not for the closure. We were all in with Singapore,” he said ruefully.

“Like I’ve done before, I would’ve asked for a release to fly back to Australia for the major races, but my base would’ve been Singapore.

“After Covid-19, I believed the place was picking up, but the closure has come through and changed everything. I still decided to apply for one last season.

“Some people told me why bother when it was closing, but I’ve always been complimentary of Singapore.

“I fought so hard to get my licence and kept persevering until I got it (in 2018). This country has given me a lot and it was time for me to give back.

“I had no set expectations when I came for that last season, only to enjoy those last five to six months with a lot of good people who have become my friends.”

Moor rode 12 winners in 2024 to bring his final Singapore tally to 71 winners. After a flying start in the first half of his six-month stint, the haul trickled down to only three winners in the last half, with his last salute coming on Sept 7 aboard Pacific Master for his biggest supporter this term, the Pacific Stable.

“A lot of the Pacific Stable horses had had a lengthy preparation, the trainers did an amazing job, but after a lot of runs, some of them lost their competitiveness,” he said.

“I wasn’t the stable rider, but ended up on their horses mostly. I was thankful for the opportunity.

“I stuck with them even when things weren’t going well. I’ve always been loyal as a jockey, I’m not the sort to chop and change.”

The four-time-Group 1-winning jockey takes just the one ride on Muramasa on Oct 19, but clarified the quiet day at such an iconic meeting on the Australian racing calendar was intended.

“I’ve done this before and I know what it takes to re-establish myself back home,” he said.

“It’s by design that I took only one ride on Caulfield Cup day. I could have maybe got two to three rides, but I preferred not to have rides that weren’t great chances.

“I haven’t ridden this light (51kg) in four to five years. I wanted to make sure I’m ready.”

The 40-year-old hoop could not fault his mount’s level of preparedness even if he missed the last two rides – with another one, the only three he sat out in Muramasa’s 15 starts – when Irish jockey John Allen warmed the saddle.

“I’ve known this horse inside out since his formative years. He doesn’t perform anywhere near his best until he runs beyond 2,000m,” he said.

“To see him run so well at his last two starts, over 1,500m and 1,800m, albeit against lesser chances, was very encouraging.

“He didn’t have a taxing prep and will come in with fresh legs. He had a little setback with internal bleeding at the end of his last prep, but he’s all good now.

“I was pleased with barrier No. 5, it’s the perfect barrier. It’s not far until the first bend, so I didn’t want to be stuck on the inside.

“He’s a versatile horse. I think it’ll be a fast race, but if the pace is slow, he can take up a position.

“I’ll talk to Trent and Natalie, but from that barrier, we’ll probably settle in the first half of the field.”

