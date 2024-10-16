Maher eyeing new summits in Everest

Growing Empire leads a trio for Melbourne trainer Ciaron Maher in the A$20 million Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) at Randwick on Oct 19.

“When it rains it pours” would be a fitting saying to the sudden rise in leading Melbourne trainer Ciaron Maher’s involvement with The Everest.

While Sydney has always been on his radar, the five-time Melbourne champion trainer has never fielded a runner in the world’s richest turf race at A$20 million (S$17.6 million) since the Randwick 1,200m showpiece was first run in 2017.

Until its eighth renewal – which, incidentally, will be the first to be staged as a Group 1 event – on Oct 19, when the Warrnambool horseman will saddle not just one, but three runners – Growing Empire, Bella Nipotina and I Am Me – making up a quarter of the 12-horse field.

In keeping with his ambition of breaking into the highly competitive Sydney circuit, Maher has been regularly sending horses across the border in the last season or so.

Pride Of Jenni’s much-talked-about “win of the century” in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,000m) and Circle Of Fire’s win in the Group 1 Sydney Cup (3,200m) during the last Autumn Carnival were two loud statements to that effect.

The three-pronged attack in The Everest also reaffirms his intention to rival leading Sydney conditioners Chris Waller, Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, or Joseph Pride in their own playground, maybe not overnight, but in the long run.

The soft-spoken trainer, who recently went solo after former partner David Eustace moved to Hong Kong, was as usual not blowing his own trumpet, preferring to let his horses do the talking.

On hand to watch the threesome get put through their paces at Warwick Farm on Oct 15, he wore the satisfied smile of someone who held three tickets well worth their A$600,000 price tags – the price to secure an Everest slot.

However, it was quite apparent that the 43-year-old’s buzz level was just a fraction higher with Growing Empire, while not ruling out the other two, especially smart mare Bella Nipotina, a favourite at the stables.

Interestingly, Growing Empire, a Zoustar three-year-old whose four wins from five starts came at Group 3 (two) and Listed (two) level, was paired up with a horse who nearly became an Everest fourth runner for Maher, Southport Tycoon (third emergency).

“Both horses travelled really well, and both galloped late last week for some really sharp work,” said Maher.

“They’ve both been here before, had preparation here. So, they’ve settled back in their routine really well.

“Growing Empire is a pretty exciting colt. Every time he goes to the races, he gets a little bit better.

“He’s fit and well, and ready to go. (Race rider) Kerrin McEvoy jumped on him, and he liked what he felt.

“Southport Tycoon is in very good order, too. He runs in the Group 3 Sydney Stakes (1,200m), and will improve off his last start.

“But I’m really happy with Growing Empire. He’s a very genuine colt, has a beautiful action, is very clean-winded, and he’s pretty exciting.”

While youth excites, old marvels like Bella Nipotina will always be sentimental favourites.

The seven-year-old Pride Of Dubai mare, who will be ridden by big-race jockey Craig Williams, is by far more accomplished than the Yulong-owned Growing Empire, not to mention more than A$11 million of stakes banked in – compared with Growing Empire’s A$785,000.

But she is also still racing at her peak, as evidenced by her two solid placings in Randwick and her Group 1 Tatt’s Tiara (1,400m) win in Brisbane in June.

“She’s been super, she’s in career-best form. There was a little bit of rain around this week, I think she enjoys this as well,” said Maher.

“She has just been ripping through the line at her last two runs. She’s ready to peak on Saturday.

“She’s been in the water and spa back at my Bong Bong Farm. She’s done a piece of work up the hill, and another piece of work today.

“It’s only a two-week turnaround, so most of it is just recovery stuff. She’s a happy and healthy horse.”

As for I Am Me, back-to-back Group successes in Sydney – Group 3 Concorde Stakes (1,000m) and Group 2 The Shorts (1,100m) also put the I Am Invincible mare in good stead for a forward run, especially from barrier No. 1 for top hoop Nash Rawiller.

Maher also gave a gentle reminder why I Am Me should not be the underestimated horse of the three.

“She’s actually beaten Bella Nipotina every time they raced,” said Maher.

“She is right on track. She’s done nothing wrong this prep at all, and she also likes a firm deck.

“She’ll be hoping the sun comes out. But she’s in career-best form.

“Everything has gone to plan with her. She’s had a strong gallop yesterday and seems to have pulled up well.”

