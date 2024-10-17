Passion running deep in Teetan’s cup-bowl Hunt

Howdeepisyourlove and Karis Keetan combining at one of their three wins together in Hong Kong.

Karis Teetan would love nothing more than a breakthrough in Australia to add as another feather to his cap.

The Hong Kong-based Mauritian jockey heads Down Under this weekend to ride Coco Sun in the A$5 million (S$4.4 million) Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2,400m) on Oct 19 – revisiting a similar invitation to his one and only previous Australian hit-and-run in 2019.

The 40-1 odds may suggest that Coco Sun has her job cut out against the likes of Buckaroo, Land Legend, Eliyass and Zardozi, in spite of the Tony & Calvin McEvoy-trained four-year-old mare’s Group 1 South Australian Derby win over 2,500m in May.

But Teetan believes that anybody who holds a ticket is in with a chance – hence the instant nod when the phone call came.

“Calvin McEvoy messaged and asked me if I had a ride in the Caulfield Cup, and I said no, I didn’t have a ride yet,” recalled Teetan.

“He said he had a lightweight chance, but to hold on as they were considering jockeys. From there on, a few days later, they confirmed the ride.”

Out of the blue, Teetan was reliving his first Australian experience in 2019 albeit one that ended without joy. He finished out of the placings at his five Sydney rides (all for Chris Waller) at the Doncaster Mile flying visit in 2019.

The Doncaster is one of Australia’s time-honoured handicaps, but the Caulfield Cup is one of the Grand Slam’s four majors besides the Melbourne Cup, Cox Plate and Golden Slipper.

“I really had a fun time riding in Sydney. So many horses from Australia come to Hong Kong,” said Teetan.

“I’m always looking at their forms and replays online. It’s always nice to go over there and be part of it.”

Obviously, a win on Coco Sun would be the cherry on the top, but should that not come off, Teetan still has one more chance with Air Assault in the last, the consolation Group 3 Moonga Stakes (1,400m).

Going on market sentiments, the 2023-24 Hong Kong runner-up (behind Zac Purton) could return empty-handed again. Air Assault is the Balaklava Cup (1,600m) winner but this is a huge leap to city class.

Regardless, Teetan will barely have time to take a breather the next day, as he flies straight back to Hong Kong the same night.

He will be joined on that flight by fellow Hong Kong jockeys Purton, Andrea Atzeni and Ben Thompson, who are booked on Land Legend, Zardozi and Sayedaty Sadaty respectively in the Caulfield Cup.

Over at Sha Tin on Oct 20, Teetan partners one of the top picks in the HK$5.35 million (S$902,000) Group 2 Premier Bowl Handicap (1,200m), the John Size-trained Howdeepisyourlove.

His head will again be flooded with good memories as he sits on that overnight flight all the way to his leg-up on the five-time winner, three of them under his guidance.

He won the 2015 renewal aboard champion Able Friend, for what was to be the Shamardal gelding’s final win of his distinguished racing career in Hong Kong for former trainer John Moore.

Loaded with 133lb (60.3kg) as the contest’s top-rated horse, Able Friend was as electrifying as ever in the home straight, unleashing his trademark powerful finish under Teetan to score from a near-impossible position.

“He was amazing. Everybody thought he had no chance and John Moore just told me to leave him behind and hope he hits the line strongly,” Teetan told the Hong Kong Jockey Club website.

“At the 400m, I said to myself ‘well, I’m definitely going to win this race’ – he was a machine.”

Returning from disappointment four months earlier at Royal Ascot, Able Friend defeated elite performers Gold-Fun, Peniaphobia, Lucky Nine, Amber Sky and Aerovelocity at Sha Tin that day – a performance which made certain the late Dr Cornel Li’s exceptional horse would be acclaimed as the world’s highest-rated sprinter.

“It’s a really good race the Premier Bowl. I’ve had some luck in it. If you get a horse with a chance and, with the weight, you can always do something,” said Teetan.

Rated a 9-1 chance, Able Friend recorded his 12th and last Hong Kong win in the Premier Bowl. He finished his career with HK$61.33 million in earnings.

Although Howdeepisyourlove’s record does not quite match the feats of the former superstar, the Deep Field five-year-old will, however, carry 18lb less as equal bottom-weight with 115lb assigned.

“Howdeepisyourlove has done very well. He’s come a long way and towards the end of last season, he ran a few good races,” said Teetan.

“I thought his last run was a good run, he finished off nicely. He has no weight on his back and that’s going to be his opportunity to perform at his best.”

