Oct 18 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

A competitive start to an interesting card.

(7) BROOKSIDER was caught a bit out of his ground over this track and distance last time. He can go one better this time.

(6) LUCKY SPIRIT showed improvement last time but is trying the Polytrack for the first time.

(1) AND ACTION is in good form and can contest the finish again but is drawn wide.

(2) HOUSE OF SUSSEX showed improved pace last time and could earn some more money.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) OLIVER TWIST has improved with each run. The blinkers are off this time and he can go one better with Richard Fourie in the irons. He also has pole position draw.

(1) KAROO GOLD was touched off the last time he ran on the Polytrack, so could make a winning local debut.

(3) MAYOR OF MERRIVALE is battling to get out of the maiden ranks but could play a minor role.

(7) SUPER CASANOVA ran his best race on the Polytrack so could be a danger on local debut.

Race 3 (1,200m)

A very open looking first leg of the Pick 6 and we may need to go as wide as possible to survive this leg.

(5) CRUZADOR was well ridden to score last time but has a wide draw to deal with.

(3) CHARLIE MALONE is in good form but is not an easy ride.

(10) DUKE OF ORANGE can win when in the mood.

(11) ABSOLU NOIR could earn some money.

Race 4 (1,300m)

Trainer Gavin Smith has worked out how best (4) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL should be ridden and has been very unlucky not to have got a win out of him lately. If given a clear passage this time he can get up to score.

Stable companion (1) MONTELENA was weighted to win her latest start but failed by the narrowest margin and did look an unlucky loser. This is a tougher task but she can make amends.

(6) PURPLE OPERATOR is in good form and are not out of it.

(2) THUNDER MASTER is capable of a strong late run and could surprise.

Race 5 (2,000m)

Another very competitive-looking race for the exotics.

(3) SLAINTE MHATH likes the Polytrack and should make a bold bid at scoring.

(2) PUERTO PLATA has let the side down of late but could get involved with the finish again.

(7) KANIMAMBO is better than his last run would suggest and has a winning chance.

(10) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE could pop up into a place.

Race 6 (1,600m)

It is not easy to win all three legs of a challenge, but (1) KING REGENT was impressive in the first leg and even more so in the second leg. This distance is not a problem, so hopefully he can complete the final challenge.

(4) INHERIT THE RAIN loves the surface and should like this longer distance.

(2) CHERRY ANO did not show his best last time but is a high-class performer on his day and will be a threat.

(3) BUSH TRACKER is capable of making the frame.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) AMAZING COLOURS has only a short finishing burst, so her run needs to be timed to perfection, but she could get a race that suits this time.

(6) CATCH YOUR BREATH is improving and can fight out the finish once again.

(5) BEAU KALA is in very good form and can surprise.

(8) LADY WRITER is in good shape. Can be competitive again.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Trainer Glen Kotzen has been firing on all cylinders when raiding the Eastern Cape this year and he looks to have found the right race for (4) STATE CAPITOL. She is not the most talented filly in his yard but can win a race like this.

(2) IGNITETHELIGHT was an easy winner on local debut but that did look a weak race.

Stablemate (3) LA PEQUENITA is in good form and should be right there at the finish once again.

(9) EAT PREY LOVE is better than she has been showing of late.