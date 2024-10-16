Shimi Go shimmers at KL trials

Shimi Go (Haikal Hanif) finishing the best in the first of four barrier trials at Sungai Besi on Oct 15, beating Darc Bounty (Khaw Choon Kit) by a neck

Three wins in a row from Sept 17, 2023 through to Oct 28 of that same year, Shimi Go is right back on the comeback trail and good things look in store for this six-year-old.

Runner-up at his last start on June 16 when beaten by Kung Fu Panda, Shimi Go is in a good place right now.

The Burgundy six-year-old was at the Kuala Lumpur trials on Oct 15 and caught the eye when stopping the clock at 59.97sec.

Yes, such was his speed that he made it a pillar-to-post affair.

Sure, in the closing stages of the race he was challenged for the win by Darc Bounty (Khaw Choon Kit) but, up in the saddle, all that apprentice jockey Haikal Hanif needed to do was give him a flick of the reins.

It was a sign for Shimi Go to go and go he did, clearing away to consign Darc Bounty into second spot, a neck away.

In Shimi Go, trainer Cheng Han Yong has got a good one in the yard.

Those three wins – which came in quick succession in 2023 – made him a racegoers’ favourite and he always found support.

Last time out, he carried stable confidence when beaten into second spot. That was in the BYD Ipoh Gold Vase – a race run over the 1,100m on the Malaysian circuit’s only straight course.

His connections then decided that he deserved a short break. Four months later, he is back and looking like he is ready to go one better than at that last-start effort.

A former Kranji eight-time winner who has not raced for over a year, Darc Bounty was on his part having a 1,000m vet’s test.

Not only did he pass it, but he turned in an excellent trial – holding second spot for the entire trip.

Already an “old man” at 11 years old, the son of Darci Brahma has yet to face the starter in a race across the Causeway.

Until going over to trainer Richard Lines’ yard in October 2023, he gave Kranji trainer, Stephen Gray, eight wins.

Yes, Darc Bounty, who is still raced by Elaine Chen Stable, is “old” on paper but age has not diminished his enthusiasm for racing. He can still raise a good gallop.

Watch out for him when he next makes his Malaysian introduction. He just might pull off a winning sprint and, in the process, knock home one for the old timers.

Another one who broke the minute mark on Oct 15 was Oriental Halflamma.

Having his first trial since arriving in Malaysia from Macau, the five-year-old was having a starting stalls test – which is a requirement for all new registrations.

Well, as we now know, he did not just pass the test.

He did it in style, breaking the minute mark when clocking 59.98sec for the 1,000m, and giving jockey Low Kang Cheng (formerly Jackson Low) an armchair ride.

Aside from Hero – the mount of Laercio de Souza – who missed the jump and had to settle back in last place in that nine-runner hit-out, the rest were off in a line and, on settling, Oriental Halflamma took the lead.

He guarded it jealously and when the field made that sweeping right-hander which led them to the top of the home straight, the handsome-looking chestnut had opened up a five-length lead from Duma (Ruzaini Supien), Silver Samurai (Mohd Ekdihar), Brandenburg (Shazmin Sudin) and D’Great Journey (Nazir Aiman).

No way they were going to catch the leader and, just like that, Oriental Halflamma was home and hosed by five lengths.

Up until being flown out here. Oriental Halflamma did most of his racing in Macau where he won four races over the sprint trips for trainer Choi Chun Wai, who himself just relocated to Malaysia, and has yet to saddle his first local runner.

Oriental Halflamma’s last race in the former Portuguese enclave was on March 30 when he ran fifth over the 1,050m trip.

Choi has a really good one in his stables and if the five-year-old son of Super One can reproduce that trial form, he could have his rivals chasing shadows when he makes his Malaysian debut, albeit first-up from a six-month spell.

The final trial of the morning went the way of Let’s Come On Baby, the mount of Aify Yahaya.

Another one from Cheng’s yard, he took the lead at the 600m mark and in a four-horse finish which also involved another of Cheng’s runners – Hex Mark – and the Lines-trained New Garden (Nazir), Let’s Come On Baby got the verdict by a head.

Taking third – another shorthead away – was New Garden. While the winner did not break the minute mark, he ran out the trip in a more than decent time of 1min 00.91sec. Keep him on your shortlist.

