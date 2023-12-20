Certain touch of class about Pacific Victory

Pacific Victory (Iskandar Rosman) taking out the first of three barrier trials at Kranji on Dec 19. Nimbus Star (Krisna Thangamani) and Foxship (Matthew Kellady) filled the minors.

We have not yet seen Pacific Victory at his best.

Already a winner at his third start and a runner-up at his last outing in a Class 4 (1,200m) on Nov 25, Pacific Victory now has a barrier trial win to add to the list.

Yes, he came away with flying colours when winning the trial on Dec 19.

On the strength of that performance, there could be more victories coming up real soon.

Sure, the Rubick three-year-old did not break the minute-mark for the trial trip of 1,000m, when clocking 1min 00.57sec.

But there was pure intent in his showing and it should hold him in good stead at his next outing.

Here is how the first of three trials panned out.

Ridden by Iskandar Rosman and jumping from the outermost chute, Pacific Victory settled in third for most of the trip as Nimbus Star and SG Sixty-One traded punches at the head of affairs.

Turning for the run home and Pacific Victory was the widest of the lot – but it gave him clear running room which he seemed to relish.

Still under a good hold at the furlong mark, Pacific Victory kept his mind on the task and took the lead 100m out.

Then and there, it was “game over” and he cleared away to beat Nimbus Star – the mount of Krisna Thangamani – by three parts of a length.

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Foxship, who also made a forward move at the furlong mark, slotted in third ½-length in arrears of Nimbus Star.

But on that morning when low clouds afforded some shade to the triallists, it was all about Pacific Victory.

Owned by the Pacific Stable, who have come into the game in a big way, Pacific Victory is one who could boost their stock.

He did not cost his owners a bomb.

As a then two-year-old, he went under the hammer for A$36,000 (S$32,400) and arrived at Kranji as an unraced youngster on March 7.

Then under the care of trainer Jerome Tan, he was given a baptism of fire when he made his debut in the highly competitive Singapore Golden Horseshoe race run on July 23.

Ridden by Wong Chin Chuen, his first start did not have a fairy-tale ending. He finished 10th of 16 in the Group 3 race over 1,200m.

Sent over to trainer Tan Kah Soon’s yard, he knuckled down. Two starts later, he hit winning form, beating Red Maned in a Class 5 race over the 1,400m on Nov 11.

Promoted to Class 4, he handled the “upgrade” and did really well to finish second to a very talented galloper named Last Supper.

Pacific Victory is a name which is not yet rattling off your tongue.

But give him time and he could be something else.

From the same trial we saw Foxship pass his 1,000m gallop “test” with flying colours. Matthew Kellady did the steering.

With the “test” all done and dusted, Foxship can finally resume racing.

Prepared by Fitzsimmons for the Jig Racing/Elvin Stable, Foxship has been off the racing scene since Nov 13, 2022.

That day, when he beat a strong Maiden field in an 1,100m event on debut, his name went into many notebooks as a horse to latch onto.

They were impressed when he came off a midfield spot at the home turn to score by ½-length.

While he has not been raced for some time, Foxship has not been idle.

On four occasions, including that latest on Dec 19, Fitzsimmons sent him to the trials and on Nov 28, to Foxship’s credit, he won one of those.

Now a five-year-old, the son of Rommel demonstrated at his most recent hit-out that he is ready to take off from where he left off. You should be in his corner when that happens.

Also showing ability at the trials was Sacred Buddy.

He took the second sprint of the morning and his showing would have earned him the thumbs-up from trainer Desmond Koh and his connections.

After all, it must have been terribly disappointing for them when Sacred Buddy was beaten so narrowly by Silo at his last start in a Class 4 race (1,200m) on Dec 9.

At the trials, the Sacred Falls four-year-old did everything right.

Another one ridden by Krisna – who had mounts in all the three trials – Sacred Buddy was kept in a cosy spot until the furlong marker when, in a four-way scuffle with Elite Jubilation, Prioritize and Prodigal, he took the honours by half a length.

A runaway winner on Nov 4 when whipping Tantheman by 4½ lengths over the 1,200m, Sacred Buddy looks like he is the real deal.

Be sure to keep him on your shortlist. Koh has got a good one in the yard.

