Nov 21 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

A weak race to start the day.

(8) BLAZING BEAUTY is an Erupt filly who makes her debut. Trainer Tony Peter continues to have winners and she would not be a surprise winner.

(10) MY ONE AND ONLY has run well in both starts and should fight it out again.

(6) PANTHERA UNCIA is better than her last run suggests and could contest the finish.

(1) BILINGUAL is battling to win but can contest the finish again.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(5) BOURBON RESERVE may have just needed his last run. In any case, he did show good improvement from his debut earlier in the year. He should prove hard to oppose.

(7) GREEN CHERRY is a well-bred newcomer that can be a serious threat.

(8) MONTANA LIGHTS broke her maiden status last week. Keep her in mind.

(3) TIGER STORM is consistent and is distance-suited, so should be a serious contestant again.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(7) SANTIAGO’S PRIDE showed vast improvement last time and could have more to offer.

(8) ANOTHER UNIVERSE is improving and looks a live danger.

(13) PYRO EDITION has not run badly in two starts and is capable of contesting the finish.

(11) SPLASHLANDING did not threaten at his last start on Nov 14. He did show improvement at his previous run.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(6) INSTANT ATTRACTION is improving and could like this track and distance.

(7) GLORIA MUNDI showed improvement last time and could go one better.

(5) QUELLO CHE flopped last time, but was doing well before that and could be a threat.

(1) CITY LIGHTS has been consistent of late and can make the frame.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) FIRE ATTACK proved in need of the last run and could bounce back to score.

(9) CHOISAANADA was a wide-margin winner last time and is likely to be much better than his merit rating indicates.

(8) MUSICAL SCORE was a bit of a disappointment last time, but should do better this time.

(6) THAT’S MY BABY has struggled of late but is actually very well weighted in the race.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(9) TEO TORRIATTE has only been modest of late but could surprise over this longer distance.

(2) TO THE RESCUE has been a disappointment overall but does have a winning chance.

(5) NUCLEAR FORCE and (8) ROYAL MAZARIN are both capable of winning and need to be included in all perms.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(2) GUY ALEXANDER has improved of late and could be the one to be with. This course and distance suits and he may have another win or two in him.

(4) CALLABURN does struggle to finish off his races but would not be a surprise winner of this particular event.

(6) FLAG BEARER flopped last time but is clearly better than that run and he should fight out the finish.

(7) PERINI PALACE has done enough of late to hold a winning chance as well.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) BACCHUS looks to be going about things the right way. He ran well after a break last time and can strip fitter this time.

(8) HAMMIES HERO ran well on local debut and can go one better this time.

(7) HAT TRICK OR TREAT has improved of late and is not out of it.

(6) RED LEGEND has some good recent form and has a winning chance.