Classy Beauty Eternal looks good in derby

Beauty Eternal looks set to give trainer John Size his fourth Hong Kong Derby at Sha Tin on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,200M)

6 Gold Sterling was sound on debut, albeit finishing at the rear. He can improve and definitely has more to offer than what he has shown." space="1"The booking of Alexis Badel catches the eye.

3 June Planet soared into third on debut at Happy Valley. He can take another step forward with Vincent Ho retaining the ride.

12 Snowalot nailed a well-overdue second success last time. Perhaps he has figured what it is all about now.

14 Soaring Tower has claims with no weight. He is better than his record suggests.

Race 2 (1,400M)

6 The Hulk is in the right vein of form. He caught the eye at the rear last start and looks open to plenty of improvement. He gets the right draw and shapes as the one to beat, if he finds his best.

8 Togepi is lightly raced but can continue to develop in the right direction.

3 Top Top Tea has a touch of class and draws favourably. He is well in with apprentice Angus Chung’s 10lb (4.54kg) claim.

1 Rattan Kingdom knows how to win and should be competitive again, even from Gate 14 of 14.

Race 3 (1,200M)

10 Multidarling has much more to offer than what we have seen. He looks set to peak and should get every opportunity to score with even luck. He is expected to be over the odds.

6 Golden Samurai has done well ahead of his debut.

7 Good Boy gets the services of Zac Purton for his debut. He has his fair share of ability.

8 Round The Globe did well for third first-up in Hong Kong. Expect him to take another step forward.

Race 4 (1,400M)

1 Good News is in superb form and is deserving of a victory. He draws ideally in the middle, which should see him find a good spot without using too much energy.

14 Packing Monkeyking could well be suited to this trip. He has shown a sharp turn of foot at times and the light weight looks very beneficial. Take an each-way ticket on him to outperform his odds.

2 Golden Bull is consistent without winning. He should be thereabouts.

3 War Weapon is next best. He remains a threat as always.

Race 5 (1,200M)

5 Packing Treadmill is a smart talent who gets his chance to return to winning ways. The draw should allow him to park on the speed for a sweet run throughout.

10 Victor The Winner is the likely leader. He is making swift progress, especially with three wins from just five starts.

11 Beauty Tycoon is advantaged at the bottom of the handicap from Barrier 1.

2 Trillion Win has found his form again. He remains a threat under Badel.

Race 6 (2,000M)

8 Copartner Elites closed off well last start and should improve over this distance. He shapes as the one to beat with Ho retaining the ride.

9 Snaffles appears to have found his feet. He is racing well and boasts a sharp turn of foot.

1 Five G Patch has the class. It would not surprise to see him bounce back. Hugh Bowman sticks aboard from an ideal draw.

2 Enjoying will get his chance out in front. He will likely try to make all the running under Ryan Moore.

Race 7 (1,400M)

Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup

2 Wellington is racing well as he chases back-to-back wins in this race. It may be a small but tricky contest, but his best form holds him good stead.

It gives him the chance to overhaul 1 California Spangle, who should lead and take a bit of catching, as he has done previously.

3 Lucky Sweynesse is a prolific winner and he gets his chance again. The strong booking of James McDonald will ensure he goes close.

5 Courier Wonder should not be overlooked. He is returning to his best, albeit slowly.

Race 8 (2,000M)

BMW Hong Kong Derby

2 Beauty Eternal looks to have the class, ability and potential to win this. He is drawn well and just needs an uninterrupted run throughout to see out the distance. It is his first attempt beyond 1,600m.

3 Super Sunny Sing is the clear danger. An impressive Hong Kong Classic Cup (1,800m) winner, he should relish getting out over further.

6 Tuchel has done well across his career and should get the right run. Big threat.

14 Bon’s A Pearla can finish fast to stake his claim.

Race 9 (1,200M)

12 Ennea Fortune returned in superb order first-up when finishing a fast fourth. Lyle Hewitson sticks aboard and any improvement will see him get his chance.

5 Magniac is getting better with experience, but the wide barrier could make things a little difficult.

2 Beauty Glory gets a handy 10lb taken off with apprentice Chung engaged. He should not be too far away.

4 Supreme Lucky was very unlucky last time. He made up a stack of ground after messing up the start. Keep safe.

Race 10 (1,400M)

6 Mighty Stride is a two-time winner from four starts. He is the horse to beat, especially with his record and potential to improve still far from reaching maximum.

13 Hyper Dragon Ball is improving with each start. Expect him to take another step forward and make his presence felt under no weight.

14 Unpresuming is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He continues to step up and looks capable of figuring in Class 3.

7 Naboo Legend can press forward and mount a challenge.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club