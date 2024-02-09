Cosy up to Sacred Buddy

Sacred Buddy scoring first-up on Nov 4, 2023. He followed up with a close second and a third, and can win again with his light load and inside draw.

It sure is a logical and wise move by the connections of Sacred Buddy to aim higher than lower, despite knowing it is a different scenario.

After all, there is a $20,000 prize money difference between Class 5 and Class 4, and it comes with an advantage worth pursuing.

Trainer Desmond Koh could have entered Sacred Buddy in the $30,000 Class 5 event over 1,200m (Race 1 on Feb 11), but that means his charge will have to hump the 59kg top weight.

It also means the small-framed gelding will clash with stablemate and class-dropper Sun Rectitude in that race.

Both horses are rated at 48 points, which is the top of the Class 5 band.

By going for the $50,000 Class 4 affair over the same distance and turf surface, it not only splits Koh’s pair into two races, but Sacred Buddy also comes in at bottom weight in the higher grade.

Carrying only 50kg is certainly a huge advantage, one that will boost the promising four-year-old New Zealand-bred’s chances in Race 9.

From Day 1, Koh already had high hopes for his “gutsy little horse”, who surprised him with an enormous debut win on Nov 4, 2023.

The Blazing Expectations Stable-owned gelding by Sacred Falls blasted his Open Maiden rivals by 4½ lengths in a swift 1min 09.99sec for the 1,200m on turf.

That day, he carried 55.5kg, after Iskandar Rosman’s 2kg allowance. He rewarded his connections with a $158 win payout.

“We knew he had ability from Day 1. We just didn’t expect him to win first-up. He has such an explosive quality,” said Koh then.

Given a 48-point rating after his debut success, Sacred Buddy also went for a Class 4 race next-up over the same course and trip on Dec 9.

With only 48kg, after Iskandar’s 2kg claim, Sacred Buddy was installed the $9 favourite.

Alas, he was beaten by just a short head by Silo, who went on to complete a hat-trick with his latest victory in Class 3.

As we all know now, Silo is bound for Hong Kong, where the racing is world class.

At his last start on Jan 14, Sacred Buddy was tested on the Polytrack in a strong $75,000 Novice event over 1,200m. Again, racegoers jumped on the bandwagon, making him the $14 top fancy.

But he encountered some traffic problems and dropped back slightly worse than midfield. He, however, gathered his momentum to finish third behind Strike Gold, just 3½ lengths adrift.

It was a splendid effort, considering he shouldered 58kg.

So, it has been proven he is up to the mark in Class 4 and Novice, and he will definitely attract plenty of admirers with his luxurious handicap (50kg).

Koh is keeping his fingers crossed.

“His condition is well. Hopefully, he can do the job – Class 4 bottom weight with a better gate (2),” he said. “But he is facing tougher horses than he has before. So, it’s a test.”

loon@sph.com.sg