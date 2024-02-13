Crutchley’s Class 4 pair get two big thumbs up

Mesmerizing (No. 2, Mohd Zaki) going down by just a nose to Lim's Bestbreaker (Marc Lerner) at his last start on Feb 3. On his impressive hit-out with Zaki astride on Feb 13, he looks set to go one better in the $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,700m on Feb 17.

It was by the narrowest of margins that Mesmerizing missed out on posting his fifth victory at Kranji.

And, in that same race on Feb 3 – which was taken out by Daniel Meagher’s Lim’s Bestbreaker – Super Bowl went off as the $15 second pickbut managed to finish only in sixth spot.

Trainer Stephen Crutchley, who prepared both horses, would have been gutted.

Especially to see Mesmerizing come so close and yet get beaten.

Well, like it is said, we all live to fight another day. Horses, too.

So, let us give the pair, who are Crutchley’s only entries for the meeting, another chance.

That could come as early as Feb 17, when both runners trot to the start in that Class 4 race over the tricky 1,700m on the Polytrack.

In preparation for that assignment, Crutchley sent both his runners out for a training spin on Feb 13 – and they cameaway looking like a pair of aces in a poker hand.

Super Bowl was first to go against the clock.

With Mohd Zaki doing the steering, he disposedof the 600m in38.7sec, finishing with plenty in hand.

Later, it was Mesmerizing’sturn.

Again with Zaki in the saddle, he went a tad faster than his stablemate, clocking 38.1 for the same trip.

He stretched out very keenly and finished deep into the back straight.

Indeed, on looks there was little to separate the pair and bothmust rate as top contenders in the race coming up.

Mesmerizing, you could say, has “been there and done that”.

Yes, he has won over the track and trip.

That was in a similar sort of race – Class 4 over the 1,700m and on the Polytrack.

But that was way back on March 5, 2022. It was his second career win. His three other victories were over the Polytrack mile.

Flashback to that last race on Feb 3, Zaki did what he does best. And that is to lead his rivals on a merry chase.

So, he found the front with Mesmerizing and led the pack into the back stretch until collared by Blue Idol.

Still, he held second spot rather comfortably and regained the lead close home.

But, with Blue Idol no longer a challenger, he was confronted by Lim’s Bestbreaker who, under Marc Lerner’s vigorous riding, found that little extra.

All the while, Super Bowl could see his stablemate doing battle up front. But he was in no position to help.

He was stuck in midfield and eventually finishedin sixth in that field of 10.

Super Bowl is a French-bred five-year-old owned by Lucky Stable.

A winner of two races in France before being flown to Singapore in January 2023, Super Bowl was expected to post an early victory at his new home.

However, that is still forthcoming. To date, he has been winless over 13 outings with his best showings being two second-place finishes.

Unlike Mesmerizing, Super Bowl likes to finish off his races. He came close on Jan 14, when ridden by Vitor Espindola.

But his challenge came too late and he went down by 1½ lengths to Smart Star.

He will have a big say over the 1,700m on Feb 17.

Also out for a workout on Feb 13 – and looking good – were leading trainer Jason Ong’s pair of Nature Chief and Pacific Star.

In separate gallops, Nature Chief clocked 39.8 while Pacific Star did the trip in 41.1.

Both were ridden by the Brazilian Bruno Queiroz, who – after that treble on Feb11 – is riding with loads of confidence.

Nature Chief finished second at his last two starts.

As for Pacific Star, he will appreciate the drop in class and must be accorded utmost respect.

Like Mesmerizing and Super Bowl, both Nature Chief and Pacific Star are in the same race onFeb17.

Although it is a Class 5 Division 1 sprint over the 1,400m, donot be too quick in dismissing it as just another “sideshow”.

Aside from Nature Chief and Pacific Star, who are both near the top of their game, the race will bring together some other runners who look mighty capable and extremely fit.

There is last-start winner Commander Jones. A handsome-looking three-year-old, he won a similar sort of race on Jan20.

He should be in good order. So, too,the likes of China Pearl, On Line, Citizen andSayonara.

China Pearl, On Line and Citizen also galloped on Feb 13 – in 39.1, 41.2 and 37.8 respectively.

China Pearl, who had jockey Yusoff Fadzli astride, is a progressive galloper with a win and a third in his last two starts.

Like the rest, he will surely take the fight to Nature Chief and Pacific Star.

Yes, it could get mighty interesting.

