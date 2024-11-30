Dec 1 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (800m)

(2) HOLD THE KEY could be the pick, judged on jockey bookings.

(5) WAROFDYNAMITE is the first KZN runner of new sire Declarationofpeace.

(4) ATLANTIC BREEZE and (1) GEORGE’S MAGIC can threaten.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(8) MAGMA MAGIC was a beaten even-money favourite on Poly last start. Form is fair in maidens.

(9) EL CAPITAN made a promising KZN debut over a mile. Shorter trip suits better.

(2) CAPTAINSHIP has improved in blinkers. Step-up in trip and handy draw help.

(10) SAMUEL LONGSWORD has drawn wide but has his third run after a break. Extra 200m will suit.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) ART NOUVEAU was touched off in a tight finish last time.

(7) YELLOW JACKET finished ahead of Art Nouveau when they last met but has since been average. Can bounce back.

(10) FATE DECREED has a tricky draw but has shown up well in her last two over this trip.

(1) OUR LADY FATE jumps from the best of draws and is down in trip. She can still improve.

Race 4 (1,750m)

(1) GLADATORIAN has cracking form in top Highveld company.

(8) NATYAM put Summer Cup hopeful Cape Eagle to the sword last time. Can test Gladatorian.

(7) CELTIC BEAUTY was far from disgraced behind See It Again, staying on gamely over a mile.

(3) NAVAJO NATION was not far back in a recent sprint. The step-up in trip suits.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) VISION TO ACHIEVE takes a jump in class but a corresponding drop in weight. Leading hope.

(3) RUSSIAN DOLL just won when tried over extra 200m last time. She is back over her optimum trip.

(8) PATANTS HEIR is lightly raced and is one to watch in the market.

(5) WAR EMPRESS was a comfortable winner last time. She comes into this race with a handy galloping weight over her pet trip.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(15) WILLIAM ROBERTSON will have plenty of supporters after beating Lucky Lad two runs back and finishing second to the smart Dyce last time.

(1) NARINA TROGON must be respected while (9) QUASIFORSURE has been tried over further, but appears to be a better sprinter.

(10) FORMAGEAR’s last win was over this distance.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) WARRIOR ROYALE followed up her maiden win with a comfortable win. No weight on her back.

(1) BEVIES DELIGHT ran second in last two. Loves the trip.

(4) MASCHERINA has cracking form on this course. Will go close.

6) QUERARI ROSE has won two of her three starts.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) POURSOMESUGARONME has been knocking on the door for some time now.

(3) MISSISSIPPI SPICE won her maiden with authority and does look progressive.

(4) BEAUTIFUL RANIA’S best recent form is on the Poly. Watch.

(7) TOMYRIS ran well below best last time. She should improve and can feature.