Dec 17 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Kurpany (No. 1) winning first-up this season at Sha Tin on Sept 17, with apprentice jockey Ellis Wong astride. The Caspar Fownes-trained six-time winner can bounce back at good value in Race 7 with Wong's 10lb (4.54kg) claim.

Race 1 (1,400m)

12 Star Of Glory slots in light and is suited switching back to the turf. He should get a sweet run behind the leading pair, who should set a cracking tempo. He can win with the right run.

1 Baebae Tsoi is one of those who should lead. He gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) taken off his back with apprentice Ellis Wong up.

10 All Is Ready is racing in superb form and is favoured under Zac Purton.

2 Master Of Luck can bounce back to his best. He should get a few favours from the draw.

Race 2 (1,200m)

12 Daily Trophy slots in light and has been improving steadily. He can put his best foot forward from the handy barrier.

2 Magic Supreme can find the front, despite the wide draw. He is favoured with Wong’s 10lb claim.

8 Lean Master tried to pinch last start from the front. Chances are he attempts the same.

9 Smart Folks is a major threat over this course and distance. He will make his presence felt.

Race 3 (1,000m)

3 Multisuper can return to form with a switch from turf to dirt. He is better suited here, especially as James McDonald retains the ride. The one to catch.

11 Patch Of Theta makes his debut. He has trialled well and looks to have plenty of ability. He will be able to make his presence felt.

10 Loyal Bo Bo was well supported first-up. He was only fair that day, but is open to a stack of improvement.

2 Super Axiom returns to Class 4 which is hugely ideal. He will fly forward, which could see him take a lot of catching.

Race 4 (1,800m)

9 Diamond Winner caught the eye late last start. The penny appears to have finally dropped with him and his ascent can begin. He will get his opportunity and might be worth taking a chance on, especially from the right stable.

2 Turtle Again won well last time and can improve. He will just need to transfer his best form from Happy Valley to Sha Tin.

1 Classic Archi loves the distance and brings the right level of form.

10 Joyful Champion is in solid form. He is worth an each-way ticket.

Race 5 (1,200m)

9 Amazing Duck draws well and can find a handy position on the speed. He has got a bit of ability and his second run under race conditions on dirt should spark a stack of improvement. The one to beat.

3 Smokey Bear loves the course and distance. He will be competitive, especially from the suitable draw.

7 Toronado Phantom is versatile and does have his fair share of class. He will make his presence felt.

8 Sports Legend trialled well on the dirt and may be ready now to take a forward step.

Race 6 (1,400m)

11 High Percentage has been knocking on the door all season. He is in superb form and this contest is well within his grasp. His recent form is on his side, so is the rise in distance.

2 Jumbo Fortune charged into second last time. He is in the right vein of form and his fitness appears to be at its peak.

14 Mach Ten slots in light. He is first-up and can progress.

9 Celtic Times is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. He just needs a few breaks to fall his way to make an impact.

Race 7 (1,000m)

1 Kurpany might be the value to pinch this contest from the front with Wong’s 10lb claim. He has got a stack of pace and an early lead can afford him his chance to do so, just as he did first-up this season.

7 Invincible Sage is the likely favourite and deservedly so. He will be coming late and fast. A huge threat.

9 Wonder Kit has solid form credentials. A clean passage, plus light weight, affords him his opportunity.

2 Ping Hai Galaxy is after back-to-back wins. He will roll forward and mount a challenge.

Race 8 (1,600m)

4 Satirical Glory caught the eye with his latest trial at Conghua, stretching clear for an emphatic first-past-the-post effort. He should have acclimatised by now and can make an impact.

12 Super Wise Dragon has his fair share of ability and pairs favourably with McDonald. He can improve sharply.

1 Holy Lake has a bit of ability and is chasing a third straight win. He remains in this grade, but must overcome gate 12.

2 Aestheticism has strong claims.

Race 9 (1,600m)

6 Karma has loads of ability and he did very well to finish a narrow second last start. He overcame issues that day, such as getting lost on the turn for home. Expect him to take another step forward. The one to beat.

7 Beauty Fit has been racing consistently. He is so close to a drought-breaking success.

3 Golden Artie was a tidy winner two runs back and he has held his condition. He just needs to overcome an awkward draw.

4 Speed Dragon can take a forward step. Do not discount.

Race 10 (1,200m)

7 Mugen is classy and his last win was super impressive. That level of form should see him score again, especially as he remains in the same grade. The one to beat.

11 Wunderbar is two-for-two so far. He goes around a bend now, however, he looks like a smart talent with plenty of capabilities.

8 Sakewin can lead as he has done previously. He will take some getting past and could be worth an each-way ticket.

10 Ka Ying Victory rises in grade but has a stack of ability. Keep safe.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club