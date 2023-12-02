Dec 3 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Majestic Star (Harry Bentley) scoring in Class 1 on Oct 9, 2022. That was the last of his four victories. He has shown signs of returning to form and the drop to Class 2 with James McDonald astride will enhance his chances in Race 6 at Sha Tin on Dec 3.

Race 1 (1,650m)

11 Starship Eighty has been knocking on the door for quite some time. His two runs on the dirt this season have seen him finish within a length of the winners. The one to beat.

14 Just Great Two has a suitable draw and no weight on his back. He was sound last start and looks well placed to improve from that.

4 Fiery Flying is in the right vein of form, having placed second or third in his last four runs.

2 Arthur’s Kingdom makes the dip in grade. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,200m)

9 All Is Ready was impressive last time when winning. He can take another step forward from a suitable draw.

7 Miracles will find the front and most probably play catch me if you can under Zac Purton.

8 Happy Tango is in sound form. He continues to race well and just needs to overcome the wide draw.

11 Super Joy closed off nicely last start. He slots in light and appears to have some ability.

Race 3 (1,800m)

13 Yee Cheong Warrior is racing in superb form this season. He slots in light and is in the right vein of form to be winning.

8 Righteous Doctrine knows what it is all about and remains a threat in this grade and on this surface.

5 Mission Bravo will take a bit of reeling in as long as he finds his customary front-running position with ease.

7 Lucky Banner is always a threat on dirt.

Race 4 (1,200m)

7 Mr Maestro has trialled well on the turf for his debut and will benefit from a suitable draw.

6 Ka Ying Rising also caught the eye at the trials for his first assignment, but he may find a few jostling for the lead.

1 Telecom Dragon roared to a tidy win last time. He remains in Class 4 which is suitable.

12 Strathpeffer can make his presence felt. Do not discount.

Race 5 (1,200m)

4 Flying Dragon is the one to beat. The inside draw should ensure he finds the lead. He is a three-time dirt track winner at Sha Tin.

1 Euro Rocks placed over the course and distance in the grade above earlier this season. He has a bit of a class edge.

2 Greenwich should roll forward under champion jockey Purton. The inside gate is an advantage.

3 Everyone’s Victory is a classy operator on dirt. The wide draw is a slight issue.

Race 6 (1,200m)

5 Majestic Star draws perfectly and has the form on the board to be winning. He is suited on dirt, especially as a Class 1 winner over this course and distance. Although he has not scored since that victory on Oct 9, 2022, he has shown signs of bouncing back. The drop in class is a huge factor.

7 Youthful Deal has an ideal drop in distance. He will be able to showcase his best.

8 Campione can lead and take a bit of running down under the feather weight, if he manages to get his own way.

3 Chancheng Prince has to be included. He loves the dirt.

Race 7 (1,650m)

6 So We Joy can improve out of sight second-up, especially from gate 1 as a course-and-distance winner. The one to beat.

11 Red Aclaim slots in light. The Irish-bred will be much better suited on dirt as a winner on the synthetic back home. Purton’s booking catches the eye.

4 Adefill is classy on this surface and he pairs favourably with James McDonald. The wide gate is a slight hindrance, however.

2 Fiery Diamond knows what to do. Next in line.

Race 8 (1,000m)

8 Must Go makes his first race appearance in Hong Kong. He clearly has above-average ability, especially if he is going to make his first start this quick for John Size.

5 Sparkling Knight should hit the front and try to pinch this contest. He is a tough on-pacer who should once again make good account of himself.

1 Flying High has a stack of class over this track and trip. He will be fighting out another finish.

2 Pleasant Endeavor is next best.

Race 9 (1,400m)

6 Meepmeep was super impressive when second on debut. He can improve following that effort and his pairing with Purton bodes well for this race.

1 Ka Ying Cheer needs to overcome the wide draw but he does have his fair share of ability. Angus Chung’s 5lb (2.27kg) claim will come in handy.

2 Holy Lake is chasing back-to-back wins. He has an ideal draw and his latest win was solid.

3 Chilli Baba is racing well and will be closing late again.

Race 10 (1,400m)

1 Awesome Fluke has a suitable draw and the class to perform very strongly first-up in Hong Kong, especially over this trip.

3 Never Too Soon is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He remains in Class 3 which is a plus.

8 Golden Samurai needs to overcome the widest of 14 barriers.

11 Pins Prince was a solid winner two runs back and will appreciate returning to 1,400m.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club