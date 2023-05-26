Dee’s starry start in HK

New Zealand jockey Michael Dee all smiles after winning on his first ride in Hong Kong on Wednesday night.

HONG KONG Jockey Michael Dee made a dream debut in Hong Kong aboard the aptly named Starry Night at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old New Zealander joined a select band of jockeys to ride a winner in their first attempt in the city.

Among them were Karis Teetan, Luke Currie, Shane Dye and Grant van Niekerk.

Having arrived only on Tuesday, Dee made the most of four opportunities – including a pick-up ride – with a win, a second, a third and a fourth.

“I think that’s certainly the dream start – to ride a winner on my first horse but, unfortunately, I couldn’t get a second winner,” Dee said, lamenting Sight Hero’s head second after rattling home. – HKJC