Ex-jockey Kway dies

Former jockey Moses Kway has died at the age of 58, succumbing to liver failure on June 13.

The Singaporean retired from race-riding in 2008, ending a 22-year-long riding career on 169 winners, both in Singapore and Malaysia.

Originally apprenticed to Luke Kang, Kway then transferred his indentures to the legendary trainer Ivan Allan, for whom he rode many winners.

Kway joined an elite band of jockeys who won at his very first ride. It was on the Kang-trained Sling at Bukit Timah on May 2, 1987.

He rode his last winner Asia Star for Leslie Khoo in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 10, 2007. His last salute on home soil came aboard Fat Boy for former trainer Tan Hor Khoon at Kranji on April 2, 2006.

After he quit race-riding, he still worked as track rider for Tan for a while.

The Eunos Crescent resident was fondly remembered by his peers.

“Moses was a decent and competitive jockey. He was in the same era as Saifudin Ismail, Danny Chee, and so on, but I also rode against him,” said former top jockey Khoo, who also supplied Kway with many winners as a trainer.

“He was very friendly and was always very helpful. He also did a lot of social work after he retired.

“We knew he had a liver transplant, but otherwise, he didn’t smoke or drink, always liked to go jogging, and yet, he died so young. It’s so sad.”

Kway’s funeral was held on June 15. Khoo, Chee, trainer Kuah Cheng Tee and former jockeys Clement Chan Hua Swee, Lee Soo Hin, Farick Tan were among those who paid their respects at his wake.

Kway leaves behind a wife, two sons and one grandson.

“Moses loved his son and my son from a previous marriage like his own, especially my grandson David,” said his Ipoh-born wife June Au.

“He wore a T-shirt with a photo of David everywhere he went.”

