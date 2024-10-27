Oct 27 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(11) LIONS EYE ran well for his new stable after a lengthy break.

(3) BRING THE MAGIC has improved with blinkers on.

(8) CAPTAINSHIP was a beaten favourite last run. Can do better.

(4) LUKHAYF had a tough draw in the soft last run. He gets first-time blinkers and Craig Zackey.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(10) ONE SCOTCH has a wide draw to contend with but has been close-up in all of his three starts.

(1) UZWANO looks held by Whereverilaymyhat on their last meeting but can improve.

(5) WHEREVERILAYMYHAT was much improved over course and distance last run. Go close.

(7) TWOCANTANGO has been rested but can make headway.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) WORLD OF OUR OWN made a promising debut at long odds and should come on from that effort.

(1) THE GOLDEN GOAL has improved with blinkers. Rachel Venniker’s allowance is a plus.

(4) TICKALOX is much improved from a difficult draw over course and distance two runs back.

(6) MEERKAT MOON finished behind Tickalox when they last met but has been improving.

Race 4 (2,300m)

(2) ROLLO THE VIKING was running on late over a mile last time. Step-up in trip helps.

(4) SYRIAN STEEL has a light weight and should stay the trip.

(6) WALKIE TALKIE was a let-down on Poly last run but has gone close over course and distance.

(9) NEW FRONTIER has consistent form in blinkers and indications are that he will stay the trip.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(9) STAR OF THE FUTURE started favourite in both recent starts. He will stay on pedigree.

(7) GOT THE FEVER improved markedly at her second start. Each-way chance.

(4) CAPTAIN OLIVER made a smart debut over a mile. Big say.

(2) BRAVE BOMBER has come on nicely with each outing. He should make a bold bid.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(4) RED MOUNTAIN was a recent maiden winner with a 4kg claimer.

(8) PALERMO is seldom far behind. Should make a bold bid.

(10) TYRCONNELL was a close-up second back from a lengthy break and a repeat will see him close.

(11) NIGHT ROCKER has a wide draw but this is only his fourth start and he does look progressive.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) ARTIST’S MODEL was a convincing maiden winner at last start. Handy draw.

(6) ACTOR beat Artist’s Model in the maidens and is also on the up. Not much between them.

(8) SPIRIT OF LEVANA is the best weighted but has not been out since July and may need the outing.

(1) COMEDY CLUB made marked improvement on his debut effort.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(3) SHE’S A MACHINE ran a cracker against males last time and was running on strongly.

(4) VOLARE E MAMBO had higher ratings on the Highveld and looks to be a strong contender.

(2) SAFARI LODGE should be competitive from a good draw.

(5) WARRIOR ROYALE has improved with every outing.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(4) IMMAH beat the luckless (2) APEX PREDATOR last time but won at his next start.

(6) WARRIOR OF ROYALTY can go closer in this company.

(9) RUGGER LOVER goes well over this trip and often runs in the money.