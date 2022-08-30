Fast tempo in speed dash to suit Benguela Cove

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Watch the betting in the opener, especially as nine of the 14 runners are first-timers, like (4) DESERT FOX.

(6) HOUSTON found solid support on debut but could finish only third. He will know more about it.

(14) WHAT SAY YOU was only two lengths adrift, despite not striding out, and could challenge.

(1) UNCLE TICKY BIRD has his blinkers removed and could get into the action.

(11) UMTHOMBO WOLWAZI can do better.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

Of the nine first-timers, (10) LORNA LILLY appears the one most likely to be seriously fancied. Watch the betting.

(11) QUEEN OF SMOKE improved markedly in her second appearance and is the one to beat.

(1) TRIED AND TRUE finished two lengths behind her and is drawn on the inside. Place claims.

(15) MISAVA eased in the betting on debut when green. Will come on.

Look for improvement from (6) SUMMER OF DREAMS.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

Only seven runners compete, including two newcomers. Form horse (1) NOW I GOT YOU has been close-up in all four starts.

However, (2) BATTLEGROUND and (7) KING OF ROME are looking for the extra and will come on nicely from their debut efforts.

(5) DUNGEONS was well beaten on debut by the first mentioned but is another sure to come on.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) A COLOURFUL PAST is the only runner with form and the biggest threat could be stable companion (5) GREENLIGHTRANGER, who is on debut. If no money comes for the newcomer, then the former should be at short odds.

(2) COUNTESS DANZA, (6) MAITH AN CAILIN and (7) ELUSIVE MADAME could make the trifecta.

RACE 5 (1,700M)

(3) WONDERING STAR should finish close to (1) LESHAWES on their June meeting. Either can win.

If (2) SIR TALLIN does not give too much start, he could take it.

However, recent maiden winner (4) CHASING MAVERICKS could make a race of it on a line through Blonde Act.

(6) MINGSHI, appears held by Chasing Mavericks on comparison form with The Brief.

(7) PARKER GETRIX could make the quartet.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(7) MATHIS is having only his third career start and needed his last run badly. He rates the one to beat.

(6) TWICE AS SPLENDID is a trier and should challenge.

(2) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT comes off a long break but is reportedly working well and must be respected.

(4) BURNING WINGS improved last time and, with (5) VEGAS HI RISE, could fill the minors.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

Three runners could fight this out. (1) BENGUELA COVE races over the minimum trip for the first time. But it could be to her advantage as she could get cover from a few speedsters taking part.

However, she gives year-younger fillies (4) SHOW TIME and (5) QUEEN OF GAUL, who will be racing fresh, 5kg. It could prove difficult.

(6) CLEAN LIVING could make the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

Good final event.

(2) CABINET SHUFFLE was narrowly beaten in his last three outings and is thriving in new surroundings. Go close.

(5) SOUND OF HOUNDS is holding form and should be catching late – respect.

(6) SPIN DOCTOR is running well and could turn it around with the honest (3) ELUSIVE SWANN over the shorter distance.

(8) MCEBISI is holding form and with (7) WAQAAS could get into minor money.