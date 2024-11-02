Nov 3 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis
Karma ready to strike again
Race 1 (1,800m)
2 Pakistan Friend steps up to his preferred distance after a solid third over the mile first-up. Can return to winning form.
1 Casa Legend brings consistent form to this field. He has the early speed to beat barrier 10 and find a handy position.
4 Fury And Gold had valid excuses last time on the all-weather track when his saddle slipped.
3 Chateau Le Peche returned to form last start with a strong third at this course and distance. Well placed in Class 5. Close to a win.
Race 2 (1,200m)
1 Geneva finally broke through last start and can progress further. He has trialled nicely between races. Barrier 3 will offer him every chance under Hugh Bowman.
8 Packing Angel makes his second career start after a promising fourth on debut last term, and his trials ahead of this run have looked strong with Zac Purton aboard.
10 Great Spirit landed a solid betting plunge first-up with his maiden win, and second-up from barrier 1. Can score back-to-back wins.
Race 3 (1,600m)
11 Soaring Bronco raced wide last start. He has since trialled well and looks ready to make his mark in a competitive contest.
5 Dragon Four Seas has not had much luck with barrier draws recently. A win is close, though.
3 Corleone ran a promising third on debut over 1,400m. Should appreciate the step-up to the mile.
2 California Banner impressed first-up from a wide gate, catching the eye with his late run. Likely to show more as he gains experience.
Race 4 (1,200m)
6 Gallant Epoch impressed in his last trial with blinkers against horses who ran well on debut.
2 Sugar Ball won two starts back, was game when trying 1,400m last time. Freshened and back in trip.
1 Lifeline Express showed promise last term before being sidelined with lameness after his final run in April. Has trialled well.
5 Flying Double has shown enough in his trials, all under Purton, even if he is a bit tricky to ride.
Race 5 (1,400m)
4 Markwin was unlucky on debut, encountering heavy traffic in the straight. He has since trialled well.
1 Thriving Brothers steps back up to 1,400m after a good third over 1,200m last start on the class drop. A win in Class 4 is near for him.
8 Dragon Joy got too far back from a wide draw first-up over 1,200m. The step-up to 1,400m suits.
11 Master Of All is consistent and has an advantageous inside draw.
Race 6 (1,400m)
8 Solid Win was left with too much to do from out wide last time. He maps as a leading chance from a better draw in an open field.
5 View Of The World was dominant first-up. Should be competitive again, even from barrier 11.
11 Flying Luck endured a wide run first-up but did not finish far off. With blinkers on, gate 1, he should turn his luck around.
2 Yuen Long Elite’s first two runs this term have been promising. Bowman takes over.
Race 7 (1,800m)
The Sa Sa Ladies Purse (G3)
13 Karma looks ready to rise to the occasion under handicap conditions that suit him well. A decent pace in the race will help.
3 Massive Sovereign has been underwhelming in two starts since his Derby victory but has been trialling impressively leading into this run. Can bounce back.
4 Chancheng Glory ran third first-up to Galaxy Patch in the G2 mile. His versatility will serve him well.
14 Ensued is out of the handicap, but is a promising horse with further improvement to come.
Race 8 (1,200m)
1 Glory Elite should find the front or sit handy and looks set for a bold showing from his low draw.
10 Packing Turbine is a Pierre Ng newcomer who has shown promise in trials. Looks ready to fire first-up with Purton, despite wide draw.
5 Awesome Treasure will be aiming to replicate his last-start front-running win, especially with Britney Wong’s 10lb claim.
6 Alsonso has shown enough promise in his trials to suggest he can make an impression on his debut for the Mark Newnham stable, especially with barrier 1 in his favour.
Race 9 (1,400m)
9 Sky Trust was gallant in his first Class 3 test last start, finishing second and looking ready to go close again in a competitive contest.
2 Prestige Always put in strong performances from wide draws in his last two runs. With a low gate, he will be tough to get past.
11 My Wish has trialled well since his last-start third to Packing Power, though he will have to overcome a challenging barrier 14.
8 Stellar Swift steps back up into Class 3 following a comfortable Class 4 win and should map nicely.
Race 10 (1,400m)
10 Steps Ahead resumes with solid form from last term, steps up into Class 3. Has a better barrier than some of his more fancied rivals.
2 Beauty Crescent will be handier from his inside gate on this third-up run, following a good second-up effort from a tough barrier 13.
4 Lo Pan Spirit should fire third-up after two smart runs from wide gates, even if he draws wide again.
1 Mighty Stride resumed off a six-month spell with an impressive second in a strong race and looks to have improvement to come.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
