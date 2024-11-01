Ismadi alone against KL raid

Ismadi Ismail's progressive mare Quicken Away stands at the doorstep of Group 1 glory in the Coronation Cup (1,600m) at Ipoh on Nov 3.

Ipoh trainer Ismadi Ismail is feeling a bit of hometown pressure ahead of the RM250,000 (S$75,400) Group 1 Coronation Cup (1,600m) on Nov 3, but he is backing his mare Quicken Away.

The 62-year-old former jockey is the sole Ipoh-based trainer saddling a representative in the 10-horse field. The other eight trainers hail from Kuala Lumpur.

But, for having regularly sent horses to the Selangor Turf Club’s Sungai Besi racecourse, and even relocating there between January 2023 and April 2024, he is not in unfamiliar enemy territory.

“I’m the only Ipoh trainer in the race, there’s pressure,” he said.

“But this mare can compete against these KL horses. She has won three times straight there.

“From the start, I knew she had ability, especially after she ran second in a 1,100m race. I then increased her to 1,200m and 1,300m.

“She’s a lot more settled now. She won over 1,200m (Perak Turf Club Community Shield)on a heavy track in Ipoh last start, so she can handle 1,600m on better ground.

“She gives her best whenever there’s another horse to chase.

“She doesn’t rush in front like last time. She’s best ridden from behind, but she’s got one burst.

“Once (July 4), she got to the front too early, and stopped; Teochew Kid beat her.”

Quicken Away has drawn barrier No. 4 and will be ridden by Rueven Ravindra, the late Laurie Laxon’s former apprentice.

“Rueven finished second on her two runs back. (Laercio) de Souza then won on her as Rueven couldn’t ride,” said Ismadi.

“This time de Souza was already on another horse (Saturno Spring). I had no problem putting Rueven back on. Both jockeys are polished riders with good judgment.”

Ismadi, whose career highlight is the 2016 Group 1 Perak Derby (2,400m) with Littlebitofjoy, is indeed keen to lift a second trophy.

But he has identified a few threats in the way.

“I respect Berry Bliss, Cheval Blanc and Saturno Spring,” he said.

“My horse is in good form. It’d be nice to win for the owner Jimmy Nonong, who’s from Sabah.”

Meanwhile, Ismadi’s son Amirul is on the move. The former Kranji-based jockey will resume his riding career in Tasmania in January.

“I’ll be working for Stuart Gandy, the same trainer I rode for last time,” said Amirul, who spent formative time in Tasmania in 2017.

“The rides will probably be coming from him, but I’ll also try and get rides from other trainers.”

