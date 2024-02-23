Feb 24 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(13) TALK TO THE MASTER will not be winning out of turn, having finished second in both starts, including over this track and trip last time.

(4) UN BEL DI has been close-up behind an exciting prospect in consecutive outings, so could pose as a big threat.

(2) ZANTHAR, (8) WORLDLY and (10) SHOWGIRL are all likely to show improvement with the benefit of their pleasing introductions.

This also applies to (3) LONELY AS A CLOUD.

Any support for the well-bred newcomer (1) RHYDIAN has to be taken seriously.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(1) SUMMER LILY impressed over 1,400m last time and gave the impression there will be more to come over further. It should pay to follow her progress.

(2) RAINBOW LORIKEET, (4) CALLMEGETRIX and (6) PRINCESS IZZY renew rivalry and are closely matched on the revised weight terms in this race for three-year-old fillies.

(5) FATAL GEM finished fourth from a wide draw in an 1,800m Grade 3 against the boys last time. She will be more competitive against her own gender at level weights.

Race 3 (1,200m)

High-quality two-year-old Grade 3 featuring several promising juveniles, though none makes more appeal than the hat-trick-seeking (10) ROMAN AGENT. He has displayed a willing and professional attitude in winning his last two starts.

(9) WINDS OF CHANGE belied his inexperience when a fast-finishing second behind that rival on debut. The colt ought to pose a threat with improvement expected, given the benefit of that effort.

Debut winners (2) SYMPHONY IN WHITE and (8) BANFF are also open to any amount of progress, so must be respected.

(6) ONE STRIPE and (5) LITTLE BALLERINA were winners over this track and trip recently. They have claims, too.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) POMODORO’S JET stayed on to finish a narrow fourth in a stronger race over this track and trip on Met Day. The four-time winner should take advantage of this drop in class off an unchanged mark.

(4) CAFE CULTURE was outrun late in the same race, having done much of the donkey work. He will be competitive again with the removal of blinkers expected to make him settle better.

(5) INNAMORARE did not go unnoticed in the same race, despite finishing unplaced from the widest gate (14). He is likely to pose more of a threat from a better draw.

(6) USA’S HOPE, (1) MAGIC VERSE, (11) SOLOMONS SEAL and (9) CHARLIE CROKER can also get into the picture.

Race 5 (1,600m)

The top-rated (7) ROYAL AUSSIE acquitted himself well in back-to-back Grade 1 races. On the form of his King’s Plate third over this track and trip, he will be hard to beat under favourable weight conditions.

(6) FUTURE PRINCE is held by that rival on their Cape Mile meeting but should get closer on these terms.

A bigger threat, however, is likely to come from (4) QUASIFORSURE, who will enjoy this longer trip, having run on from a long way back over 1,400m last time.

(3) CAPTAIN FONTANE is held on that form but could also get into the picture.

Best-weighted (5) GOLD POKER GAME is not without a chance either.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) OCTOBER MORN made no mistake over 1,200m last time. On that evidence, The filly should have no issue stretching out to this trip.

(6) RASCOVA and (8) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM placed in a 1,600m Grade 1 last time. They should remain competitive over this shorter trip, especially the former with her strong front-running style.

(9) GOLDEN HOSTESS is versatile and is likely to give another honest account.

(11) MRS GERIATRIX will be more effective over this trip after an eye-catching last start over 1,200m.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(9) THUNDERSTRUCK has maintained a high level of form in three Cape Summer starts, winning twice before finishing second in a 1,000m Grade 1 last time.

He was ahead of (3) BEREAVE, (1) RIO QUERARI and (2) SURJAY and is weighted to confirm his superiority on these revised terms. However, those rivals could get closer over the extra 200m.

(8) SILVER FALCON is effective over this trip and is likely to be sharper with first-time blinkers.

(10) FUTURE VARIETY and (4) COSMIC HIGHWAY are others to consider.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(6) GREEN WITH ENVY gave weight and a beating to several re-opposing rivals in the Grade 3 Politician Stakes Derby Trial. On that evidence, he has strong winning claims on these terms.

(4) BEACH BOMB is a lively contender, too, in receipt of a 2.5kg gender allowance as the only filly in the race. She is a two-time Grade 1 winner (over 1,600m and 1,800m) and, like the former, is expected to improve going this trip for the first time.

The same could also be said of Gold Rush winner (8) RAPIDASH, who appears the stable-elect on riding arrangements. Grant van Niekerk will do the steering.

(7) HLUHLUWE and (2) HARAJUKU, both useful sorts, complete the shortlist.