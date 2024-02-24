Feb 25 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Straight Arron (No. 6) winning the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin on Nov 19 with Vincent Ho up. He will be ridden by Hugh Bowman in the Group 1 The Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup over the same trip on Feb 25.

Race 1 (2,000m)

5 Circuit Blazing can improve second-up in Hong Kong. He is expected to take closer order in the run and, with even luck, can improve drastically.

12 Starship Eighty rarely runs a bad race. He will roll forward and get his opportunity.

2 Romantic Fantasy can do similar. He will find the front and try to go all the way.

4 Darci Joy can mix his form but regularly remains a threat, especially pairing with James McDonald this time.

Race 2 (1,600m)

1 The Golden Scenery was a solid winner three starts ago. It would not surprise to see him roll forward and take up the running. Gets his chance.

5 Spirited Express, who has been running well all season, loves the course and distance.

4 Fantastic Treasure finds a suitable contest and gets a super chance to land an overdue win.

3 Atullibigeal is the horse in form and the step-up in trip is not a concern. He remains a worthy inclusion under Zac Purton.

Race 3 (1,600m)

4 Charmander went close last start. He can continue to build on that effort and give this group something to catch. The strong booking of Purton holds him in good stead.

11 Brother Pearl is racing well. He has been making significant ground late across his recent few starts. He has found the right rating.

3 Superb Move draws ideally and should receive an economical run throughout.

1 Dragon Pride has top weight but should relish the return to Class 5. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,200m)

1 Master Stroke dips to Class 4. He was sound last start and it would not surprise to see him improve drastically, especially with Luke Ferraris taking the ride.

13 Winning Heart has yet to win but has shown quality at times. With Purton up, he will be well-fancied.

3 Lifeline Express has done plenty right without winning across three starts in Hong Kong. His time is about to come.

4 Solid Shalaa turned in a superb effort for third last time. He will make his presence felt.

Race 5 (1,200m)

8 Gale Saga makes his debut. He has done well in trials leading up to his first start and clearly boasts his fair share of ability.

13 Spicy Gold is making the right progress towards a first win. He gets an opportunity from the positive draw with Ferraris up.

10 Sunny Da Best makes his debut. He clearly has got the potential and his pairing with Purton is worth keeping an eye on.

6 Geneva finished second first-up and can improve.

Race 6 (1,400m)

8 Ballistic Win has ability and he can put his best foot forward. He ran very well two starts ago and any improvement from that effort holds him in good stead.

3 Top Scorer has placed in all three starts. Chances are he will be fancied again, even from another difficult gate.

1 Second To None is still improving and remains a massive player. He will have to overcome the wide draw.

4 Panda Legend won well at huge odds last start and can improve again. Keep safe.

Race 7 (2,000m)

GROUP 1 THE CITI HK GOLD CUP

3 Straight Arron continues to improve and he will need to do exactly that again if he is to be winning. He was a close-up fourth to Romantic Warrior in December and arguably could have nearly won that race. Take a chance on him at odds.

1 Romantic Warrior will be the logical favourite and should prove hard to beat. Expect his quote to be very short, though.

10 Five G Patch rates strongly after his latest effort for second.

2 Voyage Bubble is always competitive and gets his opportunity.

Race 8 (1,600m)

4 Beauty Fit has been in superb form all season without winning. He deserves this and is favoured from the ideal draw against this group. Once again, he rates strongly.

8 Frantanck is closing in on a first win. He has proven consistent and does get 5lb (2.27kg) taken off his back with the booking on apprentice Angus Chung. The draw also appears suitable.

12 Beato is after back-to-back wins. He is ready to maintain his ascent.

3 Karma is a nice horse and deserves a shot, even though he tends to mix his form.

Race 9 (1,200m)

2 Enterprise Attack is a seriously talented horse who has returned in sound order following a setback. The inside gate could easily afford him the lead or a spot on the speed. The one to beat.

3 Gorgeous Win is chasing back-to-back successes. He has an ideal draw with Purton remaining aboard. He is swiftly improving and there seems to be plenty more of that to come.

6 Pins Prince can reverse his form and be competitive.

14 Rubylot has the light weight and can be considered.

Race 10 (1,400m)

5 Green N White is a nice horse and has continued to develop this season with a pair of wins. He has a suitable gate and should receive the right run throughout under Purton.

4 Young Champion did well to grab second on debut. He has a bit of talent and looks set to improve out of sight very quickly.

7 Illuminous did well to score on debut and is tracking nicely towards the Hong Kong Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

1 Tamra Blitz can settle prominently in the run. Keep safe.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club