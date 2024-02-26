Feb 27 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

This looks to be the ideal race for (6) HELSINKI. Paul Lafferty’s gelding has shown good form over this course and distance and is meeting a modest field.

(2) IRISH LUCK showed improved form on the Poly with first-time blinkers. With the 2.5kg-claiming apprentice Kobeli Lihaba up, he looks to be the most likely danger.

(5) GLOBAL MOVEMENT makes his reappearance and is one to watch. He has not been out since October 2023 but showed a liking for the synthetic surface. Any support must be taken seriously.

(3) PLETTENBERG takes to the Poly for the first time and can improve.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) GRIFFIN PARK backed up his maiden win with a smart handicap effort for MJ Odendaal. He does have the top weight but meets a lot of older horses.

One of them, (5) PURPLE POWAHOUSE, has backed up after running on nicely behind Knight Warrior on Feb 21. However, the drop to this distance may be of concern.

(4) POPPY OF BAYEUX shows good pace over this course and distance and should be in the shake-up.

(2) HERECOMESTHERAIN makes his trip from the Highveld for his Poly debut and comes from a stable not to be taken lightly.

Race 3 (1,800m)

Dean Kannemeyer has been bringing (1) PIETER BOTH on slowly and he looks prime to pounce. A close-up third last time, he meets some modest opposition, most of whom have had their chances.

(5) POWER STAR has his third run after a break and goes well on the Poly. The likely threat.

(7) ISORENDER steps up in trip and shows steady form over shorter.

(3) THE GREEN GALLANT lives in the shadow of his star younger brother Sanderingham Summit, but he has soldiered on and can earn another cheque.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(2) PETIT VERDOT boasts solid form that has been franked. Garth Puller’s mare goes well on the Poly and stays the trip. The one to beat in an otherwise competitive handicap.

(8) SEA GODDESS ran way below her best in a small feature in the soft last time. Her best recent form has been on the Poly. Worth considering.

Andre Nel’s two competitive mares, (6) ICE SUNSATION and (7) LILLYBELLE, have strong chances. Ice Sunsation has been taking on the stronger fields and was close-up last time. Lillybelle has the handier weight and could be the pick of the stable runners.

Race 5 (1,900m)

Dennis Bosch looks to have picked the right race for (10) RICCARDO, who has been in good form. He stays the trip well and can go one better after being beaten by the progressive Shoot The Rapids last time.

(1) SAFE SPACE has come well with blinkers and his last win was not out of turn. He goes well on the surface and stays the trip.

(8) MR PIGALLE has a big weight but has not been far back in recent outings over shorter distances. The extended trip could suit.

(2) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD made steady improvement to his last win. The switch to the Poly may be of some concern.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) HAVE A PARTY arrives from the Highveld for her first tilt on the Poly after two close-up efforts at Turffontein. If she takes to the surface, she looks to be the right one.

(3) SPRING KISS has consistent form over shorter trips and, with Richard Fourie booked for the ride, the inference is obvious.

Weiho Marwing has booked a 4kg claimer (Brevan Plaatjies) for (7) PRETTY ANALIA, who has made steady improvement and looks primed for this race.

(8) IDEAL GIFT took on the males on the turf last run and was not far back. She seems better suited to the Poly and can feature.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) WYLIE RILEY has been in good form against stronger opposition. He has a fair weight, best draw and a smart claiming apprentice (Lihaba).

(9) KAYGEE’S DELIGHT has been knocking on the door for some time and Puller has switched him to the Poly. He has a tricky wide draw to contend with but is progressive. If taking to the surface, he should run a big race.

(6) FAMOUS AND RICH is never far off the and was a good second last start over this course and distance to stronger rivals. He is a big runner.

(5) JOSEPHINE’S PRIDE has been in good form but takes a step up in class.

Race 8 (1,400m)

The visiting (3) FISH EAGLE has been up against much stronger horses on the Highveld. Although returning from a break, he should be good enough to sort this field out.

(2) RAFIKI is way better than his last effort and has good form over this course and distance.

Veteran (1) WAVE WARRIOR has his third run after a break and is possibly back over a more suitable trip.

(4) LOU LOU THE LEGEND returns from a lengthy break. He is lightly raced but has good form over this course and distance.