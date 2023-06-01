First Origin to bounce back at home return

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) MOVE ON OVER has improved on the Polytrack for trainer Alan Greeff, and if she carries that form over to the turf, she should be the winner.

(2) GOLDEN PACIFIC has not shown much in two Western Cape runs but is sure to improve and could be a danger in this line-up.

(1) BELLA ATTRICE showed pace on the Polytrack last time and can do even better this time.

Watch the betting on the two newcomers (5) SUNSET ROAR and (7) URSERN VALLEY.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(4) MIRACULOUS MAN did not show much in the Western Cape but did look a bit unlucky not to win on local debut.

He should fight out the finish but may have to play second fiddle to (1) CAPTAIN CASANOVA, who has better Western Cape form and should win on his local debut.

(3) SIRNIHAALLONGSWORD was not disgraced last time when third and should contest the finish once again.

(8) MEDITERANEANGODDES showed improvement last time and is not out of it.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(4) VANDALISE has been unlucky not to win on the Polytrack and is certainly better than her last run would suggest. Blinkers are back on and although her turf form is moderate, she can beat these weak rivals.

(2) HUNDREDFIFTHAVENUE probably needed the Polytrack run earlier in the week and can bounce back and come up tops in against these opponents.

(3) HEART OF ETERNITY makes her local debut and did run some promising races in Gauteng, but was also very disappointing in that she failed to win a race.

(5) MINSTREL GALLERY is capable of an upset.

Race 4 (1,600m)

Some tough races for the exotics are coming up.

(1) RED CENTRE has taken a dislike to the Polytrack and her last run is best ignored. If they run on the turf on Friday, she may well bounce back to score.

(2) MORE FOR ME may have needed her local debut and is likely to improve.

(3) DREAM STAR is in good form and has an obvious chance.

(4) PONDEROSA PINE is battling to win but is not out of it in this competitive race.

(5) RACINANTE does not seem reliable but does have a winning chance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

We may need to go as wide as possible to survive this leg of the exotics.

(13) ELLIS ISLAND bounced back for a nice win at this course last time out and could follow up.

(1) ALINGALONGA has won twice on the Polytrack and can also win on turf. So deserves respect.

(4) SECRET IS OURS was looking a big threat before dislodging his rider last time and can make amends.

(5) MASTER OF AFRICA and (6) EQUESTRIAN AFFAIR have done enough to hold a winning chance.

Race 6 (1,600m)

An even tougher race than the one before.

(7) SILVERY BLUE is in good form but does lack a finish when she needs it most.

(8) HEY SIRI is doing well and is course-and-distance suited.

(10) MAGNA MATER makes her local debut and it could be a winning one.

(14) KAVIAN’S CARA has another win in her and this is possibly that race.

Race 7 (1,400m)

There has not been much between (2) GOLDEN SICKLE and (6) LUNA HALO when they have met. Jockey Richard Fourie seemed to time his run to perfection when Luna Halo grabbed Golden Sickle just short of the post last time out on the Polytrack. This course and distance should suit both and it should be another tight affair between them.

(3) IDITA was not disgraced when third behind LUNA HALO when they met and could be fitter and smarter this time. So cannot be written off from overturning that form.

(5) JOY AND PEACE ran on well behind LUNA HALO last time and could prefer this longer distance.

Race 8 (1,000m)

Juvenile (3) FIRST ORIGIN was impressive on debut and there have been many winners out of that run. He failed when attempting to pull off a Western Cape raid, but back on his home course, he can bounce back.

(7) BETHEL is better suited over 1,000m and could do well in this big field.

(11) GREAT MELODY is in good form and clearly not out of it.

Juveniles (9) WAR LAUNCH and (12) WATCH TOWER have both done well over this course and distance.