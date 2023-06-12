First woman to win Triple Crown race

NEW YORK Arcangelo charged along the rail to victory in the 155th Belmont Stakes on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race.

Arcangelo surged along the inside past leader National Treasure before racing home in 2min 29.23sec to give 45-year-old Venezuelan jockey Javier Castellano his first Belmont victory.

Forte, the 2-1 favourite, was second with Tapit Trice third in the 2,400m showdown, the last and longest event in American flat racing’s Triple Crown for three-year-olds.

“We’re just trying to soak all this in right now. Just so proud of the horse,” said a stunned Antonucci. “He’s got the heart of a champion. He’s just that guy. Just amazing.”

Castellano had never won the Kentucky Derby until last month when he rode Mage – not entered in Belmont – to victory and he had never captured the Belmont Stakes until guiding Arcangelo over the line at Belmont Park.

“Dreams come true. To win two Triple Crown races this year, I’ve been blessed,” said Castellano.

“It means a lot to me. We’ve lived in New York for 22 years.” - AFP